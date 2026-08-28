Minerals Commission warns public against fake recruitment agents

The Minerals Commission has cautioned the public against fraudulent recruitment schemes involving individuals and unauthorised entities allegedly offering employment opportunities in exchange for fees.

The commission said it had become aware of individuals falsely claiming to be authorised to recruit on its behalf or facilitate access to employment with the institution.

In a statement issued by its Communications Directorate, the Commission said it had not contracted any individual, agent or group to recruit on its behalf and urged the public to treat such representations with caution.

It further stressed that recruitment into the public service was free and that no applicant should be required to pay a fee, down payment or facilitation charge to secure employment.

“The commission does not and will never demand any form of payment, down payment, facilitation fee, or money in exchange for employment,” the statement said.

Official recruitment channels

The commission said whenever recruitment opportunities became available, they would be advertised through the national dailies, its official website and verified social media handles and news portals.

It advised prospective applicants to rely only on those official channels for information on vacancies and recruitment procedures.

“We do not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process, nor do we engage private agents to recruit on our behalf,” the Commission stressed.

The warning comes as fraudulent employment schemes continue to exploit job seekers by promising access to jobs in public institutions in exchange for money.

The Minerals Commission urged anyone approached by individuals making such claims to refuse to engage with them and report the matter to the nearest law enforcement agency or through the commission's official contact channels.

It said reports of suspected recruitment fraud would help authorities identify and deal with persons seeking to exploit job seekers through false representations.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and integrity in its operations, while expressing regret over the inconvenience and confusion caused by the alleged illicit recruitment activities.

For further enquiries, the Commission provided 0302 772 786 and info@mincom.gov.gh

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