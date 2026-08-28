Minerals Commission warns public against fake recruitment agents

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minerals Commission has cautioned the public against fraudulent recruitment schemes involving individuals and unauthorised entities allegedly offering employment opportunities in exchange for fees.
The commission said it had become aware of individuals falsely claiming to be authorised to recruit on its behalf or facilitate access to employment with the institution.
In a statement issued by its Communications Directorate, the Commission said it had not contracted any individual, agent or group to recruit on its behalf and urged the public to treat such representations with caution.
It further stressed that recruitment into the public service was free and that no applicant should be required to pay a fee, down payment or facilitation charge to secure employment.
“The commission does not and will never demand any form of payment, down payment, facilitation fee, or money in exchange for employment,” the statement said.
Official recruitment channels
The commission said whenever recruitment opportunities became available, they would be advertised through the national dailies, its official website and verified social media handles and news portals.
It advised prospective applicants to rely only on those official channels for information on vacancies and recruitment procedures.
“We do not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process, nor do we engage private agents to recruit on our behalf,” the Commission stressed.
The warning comes as fraudulent employment schemes continue to exploit job seekers by promising access to jobs in public institutions in exchange for money.
The Minerals Commission urged anyone approached by individuals making such claims to refuse to engage with them and report the matter to the nearest law enforcement agency or through the commission's official contact channels.
It said reports of suspected recruitment fraud would help authorities identify and deal with persons seeking to exploit job seekers through false representations.
The commission reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and integrity in its operations, while expressing regret over the inconvenience and confusion caused by the alleged illicit recruitment activities.
For further enquiries, the Commission provided 0302 772 786 and info@mincom.gov.gh
Latest Stories
-
DVLA to end third-party number plates; begins local production
1 hour
-
Shatta Wale: ‘I don’t have any best-performing Mahama appointee’
1 hour
-
John Dumelo joins corporate Ghana at upcoming JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026
2 hours
-
Preview: JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 promises a day of sport, fitness and big prizes
2 hours
-
Shatta Wale endorses Mahama’s vision, questions appointees
2 hours
-
“Gov’t owes me GH¢5m” — Shatta Wale fumes over “total disrespect”
3 hours
-
NSMQ 2026: Accra Academy books quarter-final spot, sends Holy Child packing after fierce battle
3 hours
-
NSMQ 2026: University Practice stages late comeback to retain seed as Presby SHS, Adeiso suffer one-point heartbreak
3 hours
-
The Luckiest CEO Adutwum eyes back-to-back CEO shootout crown at JoySports Invitational
3 hours
-
NSMQ 2026: Tie-break agony as Bishop Herman steals quarter-final spot from Asanteman SHS
3 hours
-
Ahmadiyya elders urged to lead moral crusade in digital age, warns against rising religious tensions
3 hours
-
Baptist Church equips youth to navigate AI and digital era with Biblical values
4 hours
-
When giving life becomes a matter of life and death: Ghana’s maternal mortality crisis
4 hours
-
SankofaFresh uses technology to cut post-harvest losses and connect farmers to markets
4 hours
-
Democracy Is Not For Sale: EC Deputy Director warns against money, bribery in elections
5 hours