Ghanaian nurses set for US opportunities as GEA brokers Columbus partnership

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) says an initiative led by its CEO, Margaret Ansei, has resulted in a partnership to create structured professional opportunities for qualified Ghanaian health professionals in Columbus, Ohio.
The collaboration brings together the City of Columbus, Ohio, Ghana’s Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, and the Ministry of Health.
The partnership is formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate opportunities for qualified Ghanaian professionals, particularly nurses, to work in the United States.
The initiative dates back to February 2026, when a delegation from the Office of the Mayor of Columbus visited the GEA to explore areas of potential cooperation.
Among the issues discussed was the possibility of creating opportunities for qualified Ghanaian nurses to work in Columbus, particularly within the healthcare sector.
Following the engagement, Ms Ansei facilitated further discussions between the Columbus delegation and the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment.
The consultations subsequently expanded to include the Ministry of Health, as stakeholders explored how the proposed movement of Ghanaian health professionals could be structured to meet labour, regulatory and professional requirements.
The process culminated in the signing of the MoU in September 2026.
The agreement provides a framework for the professional deployment of qualified Ghanaian health professionals, subject to applicable laws, professional licensing requirements, employment conditions and the terms agreed by the participating institutions.
The partnership is also expected to establish clear procedures covering recruitment, selection, employment arrangements, professional requirements and the responsibilities of the institutions involved.
The parties have emphasised the need for the process to uphold the dignity, professionalism and welfare of participating Ghanaian professionals.
The arrangement is intended to ensure that health professionals are treated fairly and supported throughout the process, while their qualifications, rights and personal dignity remain central to its implementation.
The GEA says the partnership also provides an opportunity for institutional cooperation, professional exchange and knowledge sharing in the healthcare sector.
For the agency, the collaboration demonstrates how strategic partnerships can help create international employment opportunities for Ghanaian talent while promoting responsible professional mobility.
The agreement is also expected to strengthen cooperation between Ghana and the City of Columbus and provide a platform for further collaboration in international employment and professional development.
The GEA says it remains committed to initiatives that create meaningful opportunities for Ghanaians while ensuring that international partnerships involving Ghanaian professionals meet high standards of professionalism, transparency and dignity.
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