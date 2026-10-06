4 injured, including baby, in multi-vehicle crash at Sofoline flyover in Kumasi

Four people, including a one-and-a-half-year-old baby, have sustained serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash at the Sofoline Interchange flyover in Kumasi.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning and involved a mini-bus commercial transport, a Toyota Corolla and a motorised tricycle, popularly known as Pragia.

According to the driver of the bus, Kwabena Boahen, he was travelling from Goaso to Kejetia when the incident occurred.

He explained that while descending the Sofoline flyover towards Kejetia, he stepped on the brake and realised it had failed.

"While descending the flyover, I stepped on the brake and realised it had failed. I tried my best to control the vehicle but unfortunately could not," Mr. Boahen recounted.

The bus, however, after losing control, sped down the slope and crashed into the Toyota Corolla and the Pragia ahead of it.

He further disclosed that his bus was carrying 13 passengers, but none of them sustained any injuries. Similarly, no one in the Toyota Corolla that was hit was injured either.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness revealed that the Pragia was carrying four people at the time of the crash, including the driver and a baby about one and a half years old, and all of them sustained varying degrees of injury in the accident.

"I was standing by the roadside when I saw the Stanbic bus suffer brake failure and crash into a Toyota Corolla and a motorized tricycle, popularly known as a Pragia. There were 4 people in the Pragia, including the driver and a baby about one and a half years old. All of them sustained injuries," an eyewitness who spoke at the scene said.

The impact left all three vehicles badly damaged.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby Suntreso government hospital for emergency medical attention by passersby and other motorists.

The crash caused a temporary gridlock on the busy Sofoline-Abuakwa stretch as the wreckage blocked part of the road.

Personnel from the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) later arrived at the scene to control traffic and tow the accident vehicles to allow for free flow of traffic.

Police have commenced investigations into the incident.

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