National

All you need to know about the new Road Traffic Regulations, 2026

Source: David Apinga  
  20 August 2026 7:11pm
Photo source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA)
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Ghana has introduced the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026, setting out updated rules intended to strengthen road safety, improve compliance, and promote more orderly use of the country’s roads.

The new regulations come at a time when road crashes, traffic offences, and unsafe driving practices remain major public concerns.

The accompanying document outlines the requirements and restrictions that will govern motorists, vehicle owners, and other road users.

Here is the full text of the new Road Traffic Regulations, 2026.

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