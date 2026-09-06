NPP National Treasurer aspirant involved in accident during campaign

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Treasurer aspirant Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah has temporarily suspended his campaign after his campaign vehicle was involved in an accident on the Kwahu road in the Eastern region.

The accident occurred at about 8:30 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2026, while Mr Nuamah and his campaign team were returning from campaign activities in the Afram Plains North and South areas.

The vehicle was travelling towards Anyinam, where the aspirant was scheduled to continue his campaign activities on Sunday, September 6, covering Atiwa East and West before moving to the Kwahu bloc.

Following the accident, the campaign has been temporarily suspended to allow Mr Nuamah to seek medical attention.

The campaign team said further updates on his condition and the resumption of campaign activities would be communicated in due course.

Mr Nuamah is among the aspirants cleared to contest the NPP’s 2026 National Treasurer position.

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