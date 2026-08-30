Regional

Gas tanker accident triggers leak at Fiaso

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  30 August 2026 10:07am
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A bulk tanker carrying 4,000kg of gas was involved in an accident at Fiaso on the Techiman-Nkoranza Highway on Thursday, August 27, resulting in a leak from the tank.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service, the incident was reported to the fire service at 9:35am, prompting an immediate response from fire crews in Techiman and Nkoranza.

DPT FS 547, stationed at Techiman, was dispatched as the base pump with six firefighters, driven by SubO Kusi Collins and commanded by AstnO Awal Mohammed. A second pump, DPT FS 509, from Nkoranza, also arrived with a six-member crew to support the operation.


"The incident was reported at 0935hrs on the 27th August, 2026.DPT FS 547 stationed at Techiman with a crew of six(6), driven by SubO Kusi Collins and under the command of AstnO."

Upon arrival at 10:23am, firefighters assessed the tanker and surrounding area before halting vehicular movement on the highway as a precaution. The crews then used foam concentrate to tactically control the situation and successfully stopped the leakage.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Nkoranza South, Godfred Dapaa, was present at the scene.

No casualties were recorded.

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