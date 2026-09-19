We don’t have the capacity to effectively monitor our ports – Oliver Vormawor

Constitutional Rights and Policy Strategy Advisor at Democracy Hub, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, says Ghana lacks the technical capacity and equipment needed to effectively monitor activities at its ports, leaving vulnerabilities that could be exploited by illicit traders.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, September 19, he said the country must be candid about the limitations of its port monitoring systems, particularly given the volume of containers that pass through the ports.

“We have to be honest with ourselves as a country, generally. As a developing country, we do not have the capacities to be able to effectively monitor our port. The technical machines, the equipment that we need to be able to do that kind of work does not exist,” he said.

Mr Barker-Vormawor said the challenge was not only about the number of personnel involved in port inspections but also the availability of the appropriate technology and equipment to detect and monitor what is transported through the ports.

According to him, people involved in illicit trading are familiar with weaknesses in port and transport systems across different countries and can identify opportunities to exploit those weaknesses.

He said once such vulnerabilities are identified within Ghana’s port infrastructure, those seeking to exploit the system would look for ways to take advantage of them.

“Having detected that vulnerabilities exist within our port infrastructure, they will be looking to take advantage of it,” he said.

Mr Barker-Vormawor, therefore, said addressing the challenge required a careful assessment of the weaknesses within the port system and the introduction of measures capable of limiting those vulnerabilities.

“The conversation about how we deal with it and be able to limit those vulnerabilities requires careful analysis. That’s far beyond how many people are in the process of checking it,” he said.

He further pointed to the need for effective technological systems, including cameras and imaging equipment, to improve the monitoring of containers and enable authorities to have a clearer understanding of what passes through the ports.

Mr Barker-Vormawor’s comments highlight the need, in his view, for Ghana to address the technological and monitoring gaps within its port infrastructure, particularly as the country seeks to detect and limit the exploitation of vulnerabilities in the system.

Background

Nearly 3.9 tonnes of suspected cocaine was seized by French Customs at the Port of Dunkirk on September 10.

The consignment, concealed in a container declared to contain plastic waste, had departed from Ghana and was estimated to have a street value of about €225 million.

Four of the accused persons are reportedly linked to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and are facing allegations relating to the handling of Customs scanning procedures at the Tema Port.

The case has raised questions about how such a large consignment of suspected narcotics was able to pass through Ghana's port security and customs processes before being intercepted by French authorities.

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