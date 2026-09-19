Arrest everyone involved in the handling chain of cocaine-linked container – Kofi Bentil

Audio By Carbonatix
Lawyer and Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has called for the arrest of everyone involved in the handling of a container loaded with cocaine that was shipped from Ghana.
His comments follow the seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of suspected cocaine by French customs at the Port of Dunkirk on September 10. The consignment, concealed in a container carrying plastic waste that had departed from Ghana, was valued at about €225 million.
Mr Bentil said the sheer quantity of the illicit substance suggested that those behind the shipment believed the container would pass through Ghanaian security and customs checks without being detected.
Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, he said individuals attempting to export smaller quantities of narcotics typically go to significant lengths to conceal them because they expect to be searched.
“People do these things and hide it. They swallow it. They put it in all kinds of secret compartments because they know they'll be searched and they are trying to conceal it. But if somebody is exporting tonnes of it, container loads of it, then the person expects that it will go through.”
According to Mr Bentil, the shipment raises questions about whether those involved believed they could rely on weaknesses or complicity within the system.
“The person expects that the people who are supposed to check will not check. The person expects that they will have the complicity of the system. And guess what? It worked, because he wasn't arrested in Ghana.”
Mr Bentil therefore called for all individuals involved in the chain of handling the container to be arrested and investigated.
“If I were anywhere near power, everybody in that chain would be arrested.”
He further warned that the movement of container-load quantities of narcotics through Ghana could damage the country's reputation and raise concerns about its role in the international drug trade.
“When you export container loads, tonnes of narcotics, you are a major drug place.”
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