Kofi Adams clarifies government’s position on funding supporters for major tournaments

Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams has clarified the government’s position on facilitating Ghanaian supporters to travel for major sporting competitions.

Adams recently disclosed to Parliament that approximately $1.26 million was spent to procure 2,922 tickets for Ghana’s three group-stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The tickets were distributed among members of the Ghana Supporters Union, Ghanaians living in the diaspora, government officials, the Ghana Students Association and selected Ghana Football Association officials.

However, speaking in an interview with JoySports, the Sports Minister explained that the government’s policy does not rule out facilitating supporters, but rather prevents the use of budgeted funds appropriated by Parliament for that purpose.

According to Adams, the position is guided by recommendations from the Justice Dzamefe Commission, whose report addressed the use of state funds to support supporters at major tournaments.

“We never said in a way that we were not going to send supporters. We were not going to use budgeted funds as appropriated by Parliament to ferry supporters because that is what the Justice Dzamefe Commission report said. It said if government has to facilitate, government must not use budgeted funds.”

The minister’s clarification comes after the disclosure of the $1.26 million expenditure on World Cup tickets sparked discussion over the government’s role in supporting Ghanaian fans at major sporting events.

The Justice Dzamefe Commission was established to investigate matters surrounding Ghana’s participation at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, with its recommendations subsequently accepted by government.

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