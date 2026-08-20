Who exactly are we asking Ghanaians to watch? – Sports Minister bemoans the lack of GPL publicity

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has decried the lack of visibility around the commencement of the Ghana Premier League.
In his keynote address at the Ghana Football Association's 32nd Ordinary Congress, the Sports Minister: ''the new Ghana Premier League season is about to start. Who exactly are we asking Ghanaians to come and watch?''
''Who is the star? Who is the player every child is talking about? Whose jersey do young supporters wnt to buy? Who is the personality on the billboard?
Kofi Adams also called into question the inability of football clubs to leverage the numerous platforms available to market the league and its players.
''There was a time when Charles Taylor was an attraction. Dong Bortey was an attraction. Ishmael Addo, Stephen Oduro. Supporters knew the characters of the league. They were heroes, the rivalries were deep and the personalities as I have mentioned, could be identified.''
''Today, there is an increased media platforms than we had in the past and there are many other platforms we could use to do this but who are they and where are they? Why are we hiding them? Or have we not been able to produce them?''
The Ghana Premier League starts on Saturday, September 5, 2026 with a clash of new boys; Port City versus FC AshantiGold 04.
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