University of Ghana athletes return from 12th FASU Games after medal success in Cairo

University of Ghana athletes have returned to Accra following an impressive campaign at the 12th Federation of African University Sports (FASU) Games in Cairo, Egypt.

The team arrived at the Kotoka International Airport at 13:00 GMT on Friday to a warm welcome from supporters and university officials.

UG won a total of 23 medals at the Games, comprising 10 gold, eight silver and five bronze medals across athletics, badminton and tennis.

The impressive haul represents a significant improvement on the university’s performance at the 2022 FASU Games in Nairobi, Kenya, where UG won 16 medals across three disciplines.

In Cairo, the men’s athletics team secured gold in the long jump, 110m hurdles, 400m, 4x100m relay, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay.

The women’s team also contributed three gold medals, winning the javelin, 200m and 4x400m relay, while another gold came in the 400m mixed medley to take UG’s overall tally to 10 gold medals.

Head coach Mary Zambila Yahaya explained that the decision to focus on athletics, tennis and badminton was a deliberate strategy aimed at maximising the team’s medal prospects.

“When you look at such competitions, you can win more medals. So we took Athletics, Tennis and Badminton.”

UG also claimed eight silver and five bronze medals across the three disciplines.

Speaking to JoySports, UG Sports Director Dr. Austin W. Luguterah praised the athletes for their performance and said the team’s achievement was a representation of Ghana on the continental stage.

“We represented Ghana, because wherever we went, it was Ghana. This win is for Ghana.”

He added, “Despite the keen competition in athletics, we managed to win some medals. We are grateful for the victory.”

The strong medal haul in Cairo further underlines the University of Ghana’s growing presence in African university sports and provides a positive platform for its athletes as they prepare for future international competitions.

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