‘Insult culture has become increasingly attractive’ – Rev. Ntim Fordjour

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Assin South and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has expressed concern over what he describes as the growing culture of insults and offensive commentary in Ghana’s political discourse.
Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday said the trend has become increasingly attractive, particularly among young people seeking recognition and political relevance through social media platforms.
According to Rev. Ntim Fordjour, individuals who use abusive and inflammatory language against political opponents and other prominent personalities are increasingly gaining visibility and, in some cases, political support.
“Now it has become so attractive among the youth that the more you insult people, the more you attack, the more poisonous your podcast and TikTok Live is, the more recognised political parties will recognise you, and the better reward you will receive.”
He said this represents a departure from the political culture he encountered growing up, when political commentators and politicians could strongly criticise governments while maintaining decorum.
Rev. Ntim Fordjour cited figures including Koku Anyidoho, Kwesi Pratt, former President John Mahama, J.H. Mensah, former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin as examples of public figures who, in his view, demonstrated that political criticism could be forceful without becoming abusive.
“When I was growing up, if you wanted to aspire to do political commentary, you would want to listen to the likes of Koku Anyidoho, Kwesi Pratt, President John Mahama at the time. He was in opposition, but he had a very fine way of criticising the government,” he said.
His comments come amid renewed debate over freedom of expression, false publications and the use of state security agencies to investigate social media content.
Rev. Ntim Fordjour also questioned what he described as inconsistencies in the enforcement of laws relating to false publications and offensive content.
He argued that laws such as Section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act should be applied consistently, regardless of the political affiliation of the person involved.
“Does Section 208 of our criminal code apply to only NPP people, or people who deem to be critical of this government?” he asked.
He was speaking in the wake of the arrest and remand of senior nursing officer Salomey Awiti Bafoh over her alleged links to UK-based TikTok user Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, popularly known as “Ghana Jollof”.
Ms Bafoh has pleaded not guilty to a charge of abetment of crime relating to the alleged publication and circulation of false news.
Rev. Ntim Fordjour criticised what he described as selective enforcement, questioning why other social media users who allegedly publish offensive or false content have not faced similar action.
He called on religious leaders, traditional authorities and journalists to speak out against what he considers unfair application of the law.
“Whether you are NDC or NPP, this is a time, if you are a chief, if you are a respected journalist, clergy, let us rise up and condemn these acts and ensure that the law is applied fairly,” he said.
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