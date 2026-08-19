One seriously injured as four vehicles crash on Ofankor–Pokuase stretch days after fatal accident

Audio By Carbonatix
One person has been seriously injured in another multi-vehicle crash on the Ofankor–Pokuase stretch of the Accra–Kumasi Highway, less than a week after a separate accident on the same stretch claimed 12 lives.
The latest crash occurred on Wednesday morning and involved four vehicles — a VIP bus, a military vehicle, a Toyota Vitz and a four-wheel-drive vehicle.
No deaths were recorded in the latest incident, but one person sustained serious injuries and was rushed for medical attention.
The crash has, however, triggered heavy traffic congestion on the Kumasi-bound lanes, with motorists facing significant delays.
MCE blames driver indiscipline
The Ga North Municipal Chief Executive, Akwetey Agbo, has attributed the recurring crashes on the stretch to driver indiscipline and called for the installation of speed cameras to help curb speeding.
He said motorists must exercise greater caution, particularly when descending from the John Teye area towards Pokuase.
Read Also: Ofankor crash death toll rises to 12, several injured – NRSA confirms
“All this is as a result of indiscipline because if you are descending from John Teye to Pokuase, why must you get an incident in such a short distance?” he asked.
“If drivers obey the traffic regulations, there shouldn’t be a crash over this short distance. If you move from John Teye to Pokuase, it is a short distance, which means you will need to slow down towards Pokuase.”
Mr Agbo said continuous public education, coupled with stricter enforcement of speed limits, was necessary to reduce crashes on the corridor.
“What we can do to address this situation is continuous education, and we have to mount speed limit cameras on this stretch. Any driver who falls foul of the law must be dealt with,” he said.
A history of crashes
The latest incident has renewed concerns about road safety on the Ofankor–Pokuase corridor, particularly around the John Teye descent.
The stretch has recorded several serious crashes over the years. In November 2016, for instance, an articulated truck reportedly suffered brake failure while descending from John Teye towards Pokuase and crashed into seven vehicles, killing two people and injuring three others.
More recently, road users have also raised concerns about conditions on the wider Achimota–Pokuase corridor. In March 2026, motorists complained about non-functioning streetlights, with reports indicating that large portions of the route from Ofankor through John Teye to the Pokuase Interchange were poorly lit at night.
Traffic management has also been affected by ongoing works on the Ofankor–Nsawam Road. A traffic diversion introduced in July 2026 moved some Kumasi-bound traffic onto a service road between Festus and Sapeiman, while affecting routes around Pokuase and Amasaman.
The latest crash is therefore likely to intensify calls for stronger enforcement of traffic regulations, improved road safety measures and closer monitoring of motorists on the corridor.
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