Ghana pays $3.5m to University of Memphis over scholarship debt

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Scholarships Secretariat has paid about US$3.5 million to the University of Memphis in the United States to settle a major portion of outstanding tuition fees for Ghanaian scholarship students.
The payment was confirmed in an email sent to affected students on Tuesday, September 8, assuring them that progress was being made to resolve the financial dispute.
The development follows reports that the University of Memphis had suspended its scholarship partnership with Ghana over unpaid tuition fees estimated at more than US$4 million.
Nearly 100 Ghanaian students were caught up in the dispute, raising concerns about their enrolment and academic status as the university prepared to begin its fall semester.
The University of Memphis had previously confirmed that the Ghanaian government owed the institution close to US$4 million in outstanding tuition fees. The debt stood at about US$3.6 million in July 2025.
Ghana subsequently made two separate payments of US$1 million each in August 2025, although the outstanding balance later increased.
The latest US$3.5 million payment is expected to significantly reduce the arrears and ease concerns among affected students over their continued enrolment and academic progress.
The payment also offers some relief to students who have been awaiting clarity over the future of the scholarship arrangement between the Ghanaian government and the University of Memphis.
However, questions remain over the long-term status of the partnership and arrangements for Ghanaian students already enrolled at the university.
The students are expected to receive further communication on the status of their scholarships and the continuation of the programme.
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