Parrott scores again as Betis beat 10-man Lille

The Republic of Ireland's Troy Parrott scored the winner as Real Betis came from behind to begin their return to Champions League football with an exciting win at Lille.

The former Tottenham man continued his strong run of form since joining Betis last month, having also scored the only goal in victory against Real Madrid on Friday.

Lille dominated the first half, but a strong performance after the restart - and a Lille red card - helped the Spaniards to victory.

Ayase Ueda, a summer arrival from Feyenoord, got his second goal in as many games when he nodded in from close range after a well-weighted delivery from Ethan Mbappe, the brother of Real Madrid star Kylian.

Lille began to assert dominance but Betis soon restored parity when Marc Bartra met a whipped Pablo Fornals cross and sent a diving header past Berke Ozer.

Both sides scored with their first efforts on target and Lille got back in front with their second when Alexsandro nodded in an outswinging Gaetan Perrin corner.

But Bartra levelled once again just three minutes after the restart when his slight headed touch directed an Isco free-kick past Ozer.

The Spanish side then got what would turn out to be the winning goal when Parrott rifled a low effort into the far corner.

Lille's night then rapidly worsened with Mbappe shown a red card after appearing to elbow Natan off the ball.

The French club pushed for an equaliser, bringing on attacking reinforcements including former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, but were unable to breach the Betis defence.

Lille travel to Arsenal for their next Champions League game on 13 October (20:00 BST), while Betis host Porto on 14 October at 20:00 BST.

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