Man United cruise to victory on Champions League return

Manchester United recorded their biggest Champions League victory since 2020 as they swept Sabah FK aside at Old Trafford.

The Azerbaijan champions came through four rounds of qualifying to reach the main league phase of the tournament for the first time.

However, though they had chances, they were also given a brutal lesson in the gulf in class between the level they are used to and the Premier League, whose five entrants have all opened their respective campaigns by picking up three points.

With just three days to prepare for Sunday's Manchester derby, United head coach Michael Carrick would have been pleased to effectively kill the contest by half-time, thanks to goals from Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko.

For Sesko in particular, it was an important night.

Starting for the first time since 3 May, the Slovenian brought a focus to United's attack which has not been evident for their opening three Premier League games.

It surely puts him in contention to start against Manchester City, which begs the question who will be on the left - Cunha or Marcus Rashford, who remained on the bench throughout.

The conundrum is one Carrick will relish because, while he said at Everton on Sunday that United's start to the season had "not been that bad", he also knows four points from three games cannot become four from four.

As far as the Champions League goes, United could not have asked for more accommodating opponents after more than a thousand days out of the competition.

With trips to Atletico Madrid, Como and Sporting Lisbon ahead, plus home games with Roma and Bayern Munich, victory was important to ensure there was no early ground to make up, as is now the case in the Premier League.

It probably will not stay that way, but nestled just behind holders Paris St-Germain, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the table, United's first match round in the league format of the competition looks pretty good from their perspective.

How the Man Utd players rated

Senne Lammens: Not the busiest night for the Belgian. Dealt with everything he needed to. 6

Noussair Mazraoui: Got forward with frequency. Early shot blocked and another into the side netting. Lucky to get away with a failure to spot Joy-Lance Mickels dropping back at the far post to give himself a clear header on goal in the first half. 6

Leny Yoro: This is a big season for the young Frenchman, who needs to find the consistency lacking so far in his United career. Not too much chance to shine but did not do anything wrong. 7

Lisandro Martinez: Led United's defence and guided Yoro through. Got a rare goal as he pounced on loose ball as Sabah defence dithered. 7

Patrick Dorgu (off 71, Amass): Was he lucky to get away with an early handball inside the penalty area? First start at left-back for Michael Carrick and the perfect opposition for it. His low cross was finished off by Matheus Cunha. 7

Kobbie Mainoo (off 63, Santos): Released Bruno Fernandes with magnificent, lofted pass his captain could not make the most of. Kept finding team-mates with precise passes they did not tend to make the most of. 8

Youri Tielemans (off 46, Mount): Effective link up with Mainoo and brilliant reverse pass to set up Bruno Fernandes for United's second. 7

Bryan Mbeumo (off 71, Lacey): Quietly effective performance from the Cameroon forward, who attacked down the right flank with purpose. Cut inside to drive first-half shot straight at the Sabah goalkeeper and threaded a fine pass through to Benjamin Sesko for his goal. 8.

Bruno Fernandes: Ballon D'Or nominee still not quite at last season's form but managed a cool finish to Tielemans' pass. 7

Matheus Cunha: Moved out to his favoured left side, where he is so much more effective. It brought him a goal and almost a second even if his overall performance was a bit below expectations. Does he keep his place ahead of Marcus Rashford on Sunday? 6

Benjamin Sesko (off 63, Zirkzee): Not far off finding the net with a first-half back-flick and was then clear-headed enough to round the goalkeeper to score for second game in a row. Physical presence gives a focus to United's attack. 8

Subs:

Mason Mount (on 46): Settled in alongside Mainoo in a midfield role on his return after just over a month out. 6

Joshua Zirkzee (on 63): Rare appearance and threatened with one shot before a back-heel created United's fourth. 7

Andrey Santos (on 63): Eased himself into the game and did OK. 6.

Harry Amass (on 71): Needs to prove he can be trusted and did well enough here. 6.

Shea Lacey (on 71): Clearly crowd favourite. Will get more chances. 6

Subs not used: Darlow, Mee, Dalot, Maguire, Rashford, Heaven, Tyler Fletcher.





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