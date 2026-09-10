Kane score in rout as Bayern Munich beat Bodo/Glimt

Audio By Carbonatix
England captain Harry Kane scored his 55th Champions League goal, and Michael Olise struck twice as Bayern Munich began their campaign by comfortably beating Bodo/Glimt.
Vincent Kompany's side will be looking to improve on last season, when they reached the semi-finals.
They made an ideal start to the league phase with this victory over Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt, who put up stubborn resistance in the first half but were then overwhelmed.
Jamal Musiala - making his first start of the season - struck early in the second period when Kane's shot deflected kindly for him.
That was a historic goal as it was Bayern's 900th in Europe's premier club competition, with only Real Madrid having scored more.
Kane then got his goal when he headed in a free-kick, taking his haul to 55 in 71 Champions League appearances.
It means he is the third fastest player, in terms of games played, to reach 55 goals in the competition - after Erling Haaland in 49 matches and Ruud van Nistelrooy in 70.
It was also his 34th European goal in 39 games for Bayern Munich.
Bodo/Glimt rarely threatened but did go close to a spectacular goal midway through the second half when Andreas Helmersen spotted Manuel Neuer off his line and went for the lob from halfway, but the ball landed on top of the net.
Alphonso Davies added a third for Bayern in style with a rocket of a shot from the edge of the box, before Olise sent a neat finish into the top corner.
A difficult night got even worse for Bodo/Glimt in the final few minutes when Odin Bjortuft was sent off for a foul on Olise, who got his second goal in stoppage time.
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