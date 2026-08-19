Kane set to begin talks over new Bayern contract

Harry Kane says he is ready to begin discussions with Bayern Munich over extending his contract with the Bundesliga champions.

The 33-year-old striker has entered the final 12 months of the four-year deal he signed after his £86.4m move from Tottenham Hotspur in August 2023.

Kane scored 61 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions for Bayern last season as Vincent Kompany's side completed a league and cup double.

"We obviously said we wanted to talk after the World Cup and after my holiday. So I'm not sure exactly when, but they'll start this week, next week... we'll start those talks," Kane said.

"Like I've said before, we're calm, I think they're calm with the situation.

"Obviously, now is the time to start talking, because there's only a year left. That's important. But both sides are relaxed, and I'm pretty sure there'll be some talks this week or next week."

The England captain has scored 98 goals in 94 games across three Bundesliga campaigns, and has won three successive Bundesliga Golden Boot awards.

Kane scored six goals for England at the 2026 World Cup, becoming England's all-time leading World Cup scorer with 14 goals in 18 appearances.

He is among the favourites to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, but insisted he is focused on the upcoming season.

"The Ballon d'Or is as big as it gets, from an individual point of view," he said.

"I know I had a great season last season, but the focus is on this new season.

"The Ballon d'Or's not in my hands. I've done what I can do in terms of putting in the performances. It's now down to votes and other people and the media - stuff I can't control - so we'll see what happens.

"Obviously, it would be amazing if it was to happen. But ultimately, it's still two or three months away before that's decided so it's not something that's at the front of my mind right now."

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