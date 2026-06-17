Kane and Bellingham shine as England outshine Croatia in thriller

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England made a winning start to their World Cup campaign as they overpowered Croatia in a thriller in Dallas.
Thomas Tuchel's side demonstrated strength in attack and frailty in defence, but possessed the firepower to finally overcome Croatia and set the platform for progress in Group L.
Harry Kane put England ahead in 12 minutes with a twice-taken spot-kick after Luka Modric fouled Noni Madueke, Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic saving his first attempt but penalised for encroaching off his goalline.
Croatia, always dangerous opponents, were level after 36 minutes when Martin Baturina sent a powerful drive high past Jordan Pickford, who got a touch but could not keep the ball out.
Kane, inevitably, restored England's lead three minutes before the break with a powerful header from Declan Rice's corner, bringing him level with Gary Lineker on 10 World Cup goals, his 81st in 115 England appearances.
England, however, never looked at ease defensively, Croatia equalising again with a well-worked goal seconds before half-time, Petar Musa steering Ivan Perisic's header beyond Pickford.
Jude Bellingham showed exactly why Tuchel selected him ahead of Morgan Rogers with a powerful run and finish moments after the break as the Three Lions established control once more.
Marcus Rashford, on as a substitute, ended any lingering concerns with a composed finish five minutes from time as England moved on to face Ghana in Boston.
England analysis: Tuchel's side a mixed bag
Tuchel will be delighted at starting the World Cup with a victory, so vital for confidence at any major tournament.
He will, however, know there is work to do despite an impressive win and a scoreline that was a fair reflection of their superiority, especially in the second half.
England were potent in attack, particularly for a spell after the break when Bellingham scored and Croatia somehow held out during a period of intense pressure.
Kane joined Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in making an early pitch for the Golden Boot, while Bellingham gave a powerhouse display he embellished with a fine goal.
It was in defence, however, where Tuchel will feel there must be improvements, as Croatia scored two goals that could have been avoided.
In the end, though, it was the three points that mattered, and England fully merited their win.
Croatia analysis: Modric's day of suffering
Modric has decorated so many World Cups for Croatia, reaching the final in Russia in 2018 then the semi-final in Qatar four years later.
This was not, however, one of the great 40-year-old's better days as he gave away the early penalty with a mistimed tackle on Madueke and was then substituted after 58 minutes as England started to take control.
Modric, however, will still be the fulcrum of Croatia's effort to once again make progress at the World Cup – something they manage to do with great consistency.
For now, however, Zlatko Dalic's side will have to recover from a defeat and a result where they can have no complaints.
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