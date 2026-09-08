Police arrest suspects over murder, bank robberies, gold-related attacks 

The Police have arrested some suspects in connection with the alleged murder of a missing couple, attempted bank robberies and robbery and murder attacks targeting gold buyers in the Western and Ashanti regions.

The arrests were part of seven major breakthroughs recorded after weeks of coordinated, intelligence-led operations across the country.

Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), told the media on Monday that special intelligence teams, working with Regional Police Commanders, had conducted operations that led to the arrests and recovery of weapons, ammunition, vehicles and other exhibits.

He said the Police had arrested Abraham Awundok, 32, in connection with the alleged murder of Dr Jesse Amuah and his wife, Mrs Elizabeth Amuah Esi, who were reported missing in April 2026.

Investigations subsequently established that the couple had allegedly been murdered, leading to searches at their residence and other locations they were believed to have visited, with information provided by family members.

Their remains were later recovered and conveyed to the Police Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The IGP said investigations established that Awundok, who worked as an errand boy for the couple, allegedly murdered them and took their mobile phones, money and private vehicle before leaving Ghana for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He was subsequently declared wanted through an INTERPOL Red Notice and deported from Dubai to Ghana on August 30, 2026, by investigators from the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit and INTERPOL.

The suspect allegedly admitted to the murders during interrogation, the IGP said.

He said the couple’s vehicle had since been recovered, while Awundok remained in Police custody to assist with the investigation.

The IGP said the Police had also foiled an attempted robbery at banks in Labone, Accra, last month, following a swift response by officers from the Office of the Special Operations Assistant to the IGP (SOA).

He said two suspects were shot dead, another escaped, while one was arrested.

The operation followed intelligence received in April 2026 about a suspected robbery syndicate that monitored bank customers, used master keys to open their vehicles and, in some cases, broke into them.

The group was also suspected of planning attacks on banks.

The IGP said the SOA was tasked to mount surveillance on suspected criminal groups operating around banks in the Greater Accra and Tema metropolitan areas.

He said the syndicate had operated around some banks on June 9 and 11, 2026, using a Toyota Highlander and a Hyundai Tucson.

On May 17, the suspects allegedly robbed a woman at Agbamaame in Tema Community Two of GH¢50,000 after she withdrew the money from a bank.

On June 11, the gang allegedly attacked a young man at gunpoint at Achimota after he had withdrawn an unspecified amount from a bank and was travelling home.

On August 13, the surveillance team received information that the gang had been spotted at a bank on the Spintex Road and was heading towards Labone and Cantonments.

The suspects were monitored in a black Hyundai Tucson, registration number GS 7915-19, and an ash-coloured Toyota Highlander, registration number GS 1434-18.

The Police identified the gang leaders as Harrison Chinedu and Dan, who were said to be regularly armed with pistols.

The suspects were later spotted at Labone, strategically positioned between Zenith Bank, GCB Bank and Ecobank, allegedly monitoring the banks in preparation for an attack.

The planned attack was foiled by the Police, resulting in two suspects being shot, one escaping and another being arrested.

A search of the Toyota Highlander led to the recovery of 13 vehicle registration numbers and a Blow F90 pistol.

Investigations allegedly established that the suspects brought vehicles into Ghana and replaced their Nigerian registration plates with Ghanaian ones to facilitate their criminal activities.

Augustine Okechuku Maazi, 49, has since been remanded by the court and remains in lawful custody.

In another operation, the Police dismantled a robbery gang operating in Wassa Akropong, Diaso, Dome, Abofour Camp and the Manso enclave.

The IGP said sustained intelligence-led operations conducted between August and September 4, 2026, resulted in the arrest of five suspects, while another suspect died during the operation.

The operations led to the recovery of three AK-47 assault rifles, five magazines, 357 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and two vehicles.

Those arrested included Clinton Mawuli, 33; Richmond Mensah, alias “Master Abey”; Daniel Sarfo, alias “Abedi”; Prince Duker; and another suspect.

The IGP said Seidu Salifu, 40, who was linked to other robbery incidents at Sakam near Offinso and was standing trial at the Nsuta Circuit Court over the robbery of gold bullion at Offinso Abofour in July 2025, died during the operation.

On August 21, 2026, the Western Regional Police Command also mounted an operation that led to the arrest of five suspects in connection with the robbery and murder of a 40-year-old gold buyer, Seth Kobina, at Agona Fie near Agona Nkwanta.

The suspects were identified as Amponsah; Christopher Seyiri, alias “Cross and Die,” 47; Bashiru Ibrahim, 20; and Thomas Odoom, alias “Wale,” 30, all of whom were arrested in the Agona Nkwanta area.

Another suspect, Isaac Quayeson, alias “Last Burial,” was arrested at Denyira Kwaboso in the Western North Region.

The Police recovered two locally manufactured pistols, five live BB cartridges, a metal bar and two cutlasses from the suspects.

The IGP said special teams had been deployed to the affected areas to strengthen security and ensure that residents could continue their activities without disruption.

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