Pragyia rider gets three months prison term for biting Police Assistant 

Audio By Carbonatix
A 24-year-old tricycle (Pragyia) rider has been jailed for three months by the Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region for biting a Community Police Assistant (CPA) at Nkawie.
Abdul Aziz pleaded guilty to the charge of negligently causing harm and was convicted on his own plea.
Police Inspector Kwaku Frimpong, the prosecuting officer, told the court presided over by Mr Robert Addo that the complainants in the case were officers from the Nkawie Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.
He said that on September 03, 2026, at about 8:40am, the complainants, led by Chief Inspector Abedi Larbi, were on official patrol duty to ensure safety in Nkawie town and intercepted the convict, who was driving a Pragya tricycle with registration number M-25-A-3722.
He explained that, after a careful inspection, it was detected that the convict was without a license and other required documents, so Alhassan Seidu, the CPA, was instructed to lead him to the office for the next action.
On their way to the office, the convict took a different direction, so the CPA directed him to take the right route to the police station, but he disobeyed and attacked the CPA, and this led to a struggle between them.
In the process, the convict bit the CPA on the chest, so he shouted for help, and some nearby youth rushed to the scene and helped him arrest the convict.
In his caution statement, he admitted the offence, and after further investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.
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