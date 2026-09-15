Nkawie Circuit judge warns Pragya riders against traffic offences 

Audio By Carbonatix
Robert Addo, the Nkawie Circuit Court Judge, has warned tricycle (Pragya) riders against breaking road traffic rules and regulations.
He said it was important for them to obey traffic regulations, since they could receive custodial sentences for offending them.
Mr Addo issued a warning after sentencing three riders to a total fine of GH¢1,500 for violating three traffic regulations at Nkawie.
He said the riders sometimes have it in mind to pay fines in court and go back home after being charged with traffic offences, and therefore remain recalcitrant to regulations.
This, he said, was not the case since they could be given custodial sentences as prescribed by law; hence the need for them to obey their operational rules to sustain their peace, work and livelihoods.
The three convicts were Arafat Ali, who was fined GHS 300 for driving without number plates and would serve a 30-day jail term in default of the fine.
Samuel Awuni and Issahaku Fumpoli were fined GHS 600 each over the charges of driving without licenses and insurance and would serve a total of 13 months' imprisonment in default of the fine.
Police Inspector Kwaku Frimpong, prosecuting, told the court that complainants in the cases were officers from the Nkawie Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.
He said that on September 14, 2026, between 0830 and 0900 hours, the officers were on official patrol duties to ensure peace within the Nkawie community.
The three who were riding Pragya motors were stopped, and the offences against them were detected after careful inspection of them and their vehicles.
They were subsequently arrested, processed, charged and brought before the court.
Latest Stories
-
US borrowing costs hit highest level since 2007
46 minutes
-
Kylian Mbappé scores, sets up winner as Real Madrid top Elche
54 minutes
-
Tuchel regrets not eating Azteca turf after win over Mexico
56 minutes
-
Kudus ends 257-day wait for Tottenham start against Liverpool
58 minutes
-
Coutinho joins Neymar at Santos for rest of season
1 hour
-
Szoboszlai stunner helps Liverpool knock out Spurs
1 hour
-
Richarlison posts crying emoji after Spurs cup snub
1 hour
-
Ghana Dance Festival 2026 begins seven-day celebration in Accra
1 hour
-
Dowman scores twice as Arsenal beat Ipswich
1 hour
-
VAR did not even consider if Fernandez was offside – Webb
1 hour
-
GFA launches 2026/27 Colts football season
2 hours
-
Jefferson Sackey’s ‘Purpose’ reveals bold decision to leave Foreign Affairs Ministry for politics
2 hours
-
Policeman remanded for allegedly causing death of law student
2 hours
-
Management explains Biblical meaning behind Ohemaa Mercy’s 2026 Tehillah costume and entry
2 hours
-
Nkawie Circuit judge warns Pragya riders against traffic offences
2 hours