Nkawie Circuit judge warns Pragya riders against traffic offences 

Robert Addo, the Nkawie Circuit Court Judge, has warned tricycle (Pragya) riders against breaking road traffic rules and regulations.

He said it was important for them to obey traffic regulations, since they could receive custodial sentences for offending them.

Mr Addo issued a warning after sentencing three riders to a total fine of GH¢1,500 for violating three traffic regulations at Nkawie.

He said the riders sometimes have it in mind to pay fines in court and go back home after being charged with traffic offences, and therefore remain recalcitrant to regulations.

This, he said, was not the case since they could be given custodial sentences as prescribed by law; hence the need for them to obey their operational rules to sustain their peace, work and livelihoods.

The three convicts were Arafat Ali, who was fined GHS 300 for driving without number plates and would serve a 30-day jail term in default of the fine.

Samuel Awuni and Issahaku Fumpoli were fined GHS 600 each over the charges of driving without licenses and insurance and would serve a total of 13 months' imprisonment in default of the fine.

Police Inspector Kwaku Frimpong, prosecuting, told the court that complainants in the cases were officers from the Nkawie Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

He said that on September 14, 2026, between 0830 and 0900 hours, the officers were on official patrol duties to ensure peace within the Nkawie community.

The three who were riding Pragya motors were stopped, and the offences against them were detected after careful inspection of them and their vehicles.

They were subsequently arrested, processed, charged and brought before the court.

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