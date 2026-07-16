Pragya riders deserve secure and reliable payment solutions – Peter Bimpeh

Pragya riders in Ho are set to benefit from a new digital payment solution designed to make fare collection safer, faster and more convenient.

The initiative, known as Ride with MoMo, was introduced by Mobile Money Fintech Ltd to help transport operators reduce their reliance on cash transactions and manage their daily earnings through secure digital payments.

Speaking at the launch held at the Ho Market forecourt, Senior Manager for Regional Sales at MTN Ghana, Peter Bimpeh, said transport operators who contribute to Ghana’s daily economic activities deserve reliable payment systems.

“Our riders play a vital role in keeping our towns and communities connected. Whether transporting passengers or goods, you contribute significantly to the local economy and the daily lives of thousands of Ghanaians,” he said.

Mr Bimpeh explained that the introduction of Ride with MoMo in the Volta Region forms part of efforts to deepen financial inclusion by making digital payment services more accessible to transport operators and passengers.

According to him, the platform will simplify fare payments, reduce the risks associated with carrying cash and help riders keep better records of their earnings.

“Ride with MoMo has been introduced to make fare payments simpler, faster and more convenient, while helping riders better manage their daily earnings through secure digital transactions,” he stated.

He added that integrating mobile money into the transport sector would improve efficiency and security while contributing to Ghana’s broader digital transformation agenda.

Mr Bimpeh also acknowledged the role of stakeholders including the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), the Pragya Riders Association and MTN Ghana in promoting digital financial inclusion.

He encouraged riders to take advantage of the platform by registering as MoMo merchants and understanding how the service can support their businesses.

“Together, let us build a transport ecosystem that is safer, smarter and more financially inclusive,” he said.

The launch included demonstrations of the Ride with MoMo platform, where riders were guided on the registration process and how to receive digital fare payments through their MoMo Merchant accounts.

Some Pragya riders who participated in the programme welcomed the initiative, saying it would reduce the security risks associated with carrying cash and help address challenges involving change during transactions.

Passengers also expressed optimism that digital fare payments would make commuting more convenient, particularly for those who struggle with cash payments.

Mobile Money Fintech Ltd said the rollout in Ho forms part of its wider strategy to expand digital financial services across Ghana by integrating secure payment solutions into everyday commercial activities and supporting small businesses.

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