MobileMoney Fintech launches Ride with MoMo to digitise fare payments for Pragya riders

MobileMoney Fintech LTD has launched the Ride with MoMo initiative in the Volta Region, introducing a digital payment solution designed to help Pragya riders and other commercial transport operators transition from cash-based fare collection to secure and seamless electronic payments.

Launched on Thursday at the forecourt of the Ho Central Market, the initiative enables passengers to pay transport fares by scanning a unique MoMo Merchant QR Code, eliminating the need for cash transactions while providing riders with a digital record of their earnings.

Speaking at the launch, the Senior Manager for Fintech Channels at MobileMoney Fintech LTD, Abdul Majeed Rufai, described the initiative as a significant step towards expanding digital payments and financial inclusion within Ghana's transport sector.

He acknowledged the vital role Pragya riders play in local economies by transporting workers, schoolchildren, traders and residents across communities, but noted that many continue to face operational challenges because they rely heavily on cash.

"Every day, riders spend valuable time looking for change, handling cash, worrying about counterfeit notes or carrying large sums of money that expose them to unnecessary risk. In many instances, disagreements between riders and passengers begin simply because exact change is unavailable," he said.

Mr Rufai said another major challenge is that many riders receive transport fares through their personal Mobile Money wallets, making it difficult to distinguish business income from personal spending or build a reliable financial history.

"The riding is often the easy part. Managing the money is the challenge," he remarked.

Developed in partnership with the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), the Ride with MoMo platform allows riders to receive exact fare payments digitally through a dedicated MoMo Merchant QR Code.

Each transaction is automatically recorded, enabling riders to track their daily income, manage their businesses more effectively and establish financial records that could support access to savings, insurance and credit products.

To encourage adoption, MobileMoney Fintech has introduced an incentive package under which every Pragya rider who registers as a MoMo Merchant will receive reward points credited directly to their Mobile Money account.

The points can be redeemed for fuel and maintenance vouchers, while riders who consistently use the platform throughout the campaign will qualify for monthly rewards, including vehicle upgrade packages for top-performing merchants.

Mr Rufai encouraged riders to take advantage of the free registration exercise, assuring them that the onboarding process is simple and quick.

Registered riders will receive a unique QR Code, a merchant identification card, a vehicle sticker and a welcome package.

He also commended the Pragya Riders Association for partnering with MobileMoney Fintech to improve the welfare of its members and thanked the media for supporting public education on digital financial services.

Reaffirming the company's commitment to Ghana's digital transformation agenda, Mr Rufai said Ride with MoMo would help create a safer, faster and more transparent transport payment ecosystem while equipping commercial riders with digital tools to strengthen their businesses.

The launch forms part of MobileMoney Fintech LTD's broader strategy to expand merchant payment solutions across Ghana and deepen the adoption of secure digital financial services among small businesses and informal sector operators.

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