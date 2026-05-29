Africa must tell its own success story – MobileMoney Fintech executive

Nanatude Davies- Senior Manager, Enterprise Risk • MMFL Regulatory, Risk and Compliance

A senior executive at MobileMoney Fintech LTD has called on Africans to take control of the continent’s narrative and tell stories that reflect its innovation, resilience and growing economic transformation.

Speaking at the inaugural Communicating Africa Summit in Accra, Risk and Compliance Senior Manager at MobileMoney Fintech LTD, Nanatunde Davies, said Africa must move beyond outdated narratives of dependence and focus on homegrown solutions that are changing lives across the continent.

She described mobile money as one of Africa’s greatest success stories, saying it has transformed financial inclusion from a policy aspiration into an everyday reality for millions of people.

According to her, mobile money has become a practical tool that allows people to send, receive, save and transact with greater ease and security.

She noted that in many communities, the technology has helped businesses move away from cash-heavy operations into digitally enabled enterprises, strengthening resilience and expanding opportunities within the formal economy.

Nanatunde Davies said Africa is no longer searching for its voice because it has already found it.

“The task now is to use that voice to tell the continent’s story fully and truthfully,” she said.

According to her, Africa’s story should be told as one of “resilience, enterprise, innovation and growing global relevance.”

She argued that the success of mobile money demonstrates that Africa is not waiting to be defined by outsiders but is actively building solutions to its own challenges.

She added that the continent is developing systems capable of standing confidently alongside some of the best in the world.

As discussions about Africa’s future continue to evolve, she said mobile money remains proof that some of the continent’s most powerful success stories are already being written by Africans at home.

Nanatunde Davies stressed that such stories must be told by Africans themselves to reflect the continent’s true progress and potential.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.