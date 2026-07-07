MobileMoney Fintech deepens trust and security across MoMo ecosystem with KYC update

Chief COO of MobileMoney Ltd, Abdul-Razak Issaka Ali

MobileMoney Fintech LTD (MMFL) has commenced a nationwide Know Your Customer (KYC) update exercise for all Mobile Money (MoMo) Agents and Merchants as part of efforts to strengthen the security of Ghana's mobile money ecosystem.

It has also improved the accuracy of customer records, safeguarded businesses against fraud and other financial crimes, and met regulatory requirements.

The exercise, which is currently ongoing, will end on October 31, 2026. To support the exercise, MMFL has set up designated hotspot locations in various towns where Agents and Merchants can update their records through the Smart Onboarding Portal. They may also complete the update independently via https://momoonboarding.mtn.com.gh/login.

Agents and Merchants should have the following documents available before starting the update:

A valid Ghana Card

Relevant business registration documents, such as a Business Registration Certificate

Form A or C

Municipal or District Assembly Certificate

The update process takes only a few minutes to complete once the required documents are available. Agents and Merchants will also receive SMS notifications at every stage of the process — from submission through verification and approval — to keep them informed of their application status.

Speaking on the importance of the exercise, Abdul Razak Issaka Ali, Chief Commercial Operations Officer at MobileMoney Fintech LTD, said the initiative reflects the company's commitment to protecting its partners' businesses while maintaining a secure and trusted digital financial ecosystem.

"As mobile money continues to play a critical role in the daily lives of millions of Ghanaians, maintaining accurate records is essential to protecting the integrity of the ecosystem and ensuring uninterrupted service delivery. Our Agents and Merchants are at the heart of the Mobile Money ecosystem, and protecting their businesses remains a priority for us.”

“This KYC update is an important step in ensuring our records remain accurate, strengthening security across the network, and meeting regulatory requirements. We encourage all Agents and Merchants to complete the process early to continue enjoying seamless and secure Mobile Money services,” he added.

Agents and Merchants who do not complete the KYC update by the stipulated deadline may experience service restrictions until their records have been successfully updated. For support, they can contact their Territory Sales Coordinators (TSCs), visit the nearest MobileMoney Customer Service (MCS) outlet, or engage their Agent Association leadership.

MMFL reminds all Agents and Merchants to remain vigilant against fraud during the exercise. Agents and Merchants should only use official MMFL channels for the KYC update and should never disclose their Mobile Money PIN or One-Time Password (OTP) to anyone.

MobileMoney Fintech LTD remains committed to building Ghana’s digital future together while unlocking growth and opportunities for everyone through financial solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.