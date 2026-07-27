Odorgonno SHS marks 86th anniversary

Odorgonno Senior High School has marked its 86th Speech and Prize-Giving Day, with a call on students to embrace discipline, integrity and good character, as education leaders stressed that academic excellence alone is not enough to succeed in life.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, during the event last Saturday, the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Smile Dzisi, said discipline was about doing the right thing even when no one was watching.

She said character, punctuality, integrity and responsibility, rather than certificates alone, would determine the success of students in the future.

Professor Dzisi made the remarks at the school's anniversary celebration in Accra on the theme: "From Roots to Wings: Empowering the Learner through Rich Culture and Defining the Next Generation of Global Citizenship."

She commended the headmaster, management, alumni and stakeholders for supporting quality education, saying government alone could not provide the needed resources for schools.

Professor Dzisi also appealed to parents to support schools in instilling discipline, stressing that character formation must begin at home.

Character

In the address read on behalf of the Ga Mantse, students were urged to reject drug abuse, fraud, betting and other social vices, saying empowerment came through discipline, hard work, creativity and resilience.

He encouraged students to take their studies seriously, describing education as "a ladder to progress", and appealed to the Ministry of Education and the GES to ensure that the Ga language continued to be taught in schools situated on Ga land.

He also announced plans by the Ga State to establish a Ga Language Centre and provide scholarships for brilliant needy Ga students.

The representative of the Ga Mantse presented 200 packs of Soya Gari Mix, 50 packs of Choco Blast, 50 packets of Choco Blast Milk donated by Twellium Industrial Company, as well as Puma tracksuits to the school's football team on behalf of the Ga Mantse.

Challenges

The Headmaster of Odorgonno Senior High School, Mr Patrick K. Mensah, said although the school had made significant progress in academics, discipline and infrastructure, it continued to face challenges, particularly the lack of a science laboratory, congestion in the boarding house and security concerns.

He said support from government, alumni and corporate bodies had enabled the school to move onto a single-track system through the construction of classroom blocks, the rehabilitation of its central laboratory by Cummins Ghana, a new washroom from government and 40 computers through a World Bank project.

Mr Mensah, however, said the computers were inadequate for the growing number of ICT students and appealed for additional support.

He added that discipline had improved significantly through the leadership of the Students' Representative Council (SRC), but cautioned students against misconduct that could damage their future prospects.

AI

The Guest Speaker, Professor of Physics and Maths, Nii Tetteh Addy, called on teachers and custodians to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) instead of resisting it.

"AI is here to stay," he said, urging educators to upgrade their lesson plans and prepare students for a future driven by technology.

He advised students to use AI responsibly to deepen understanding rather than merely copying information, adding that "Odorgonno has given you roots, education will give you wings, but your character will give you direction."

He also pledged a donation of GH¢50,000 to support the construction of a bigger class for the Visual Arts Department.

He was also rewarded for his service to the school over the years.

Alumni support

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the school, Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, called on old students to actively support their alma mater, saying the growth of every successful school depended largely on the commitment of its alumni.

"Every school that has developed in Ghana has developed not because of the students but because of the past students.

It is people who have gone through the schools, become doctors, lawyers and resourceful people, who return to invest in their schools," he said.

Rev. Dr. Tetteh urged accomplished old students to give back to the institutions that laid their foundation, not only by mentoring students but also by contributing resources to improve infrastructure and learning.

He disclosed that Odorgonno Senior High School had been nominated for elevation to Category A status, explaining that although the process was yet to be officially announced, the school had met the necessary requirements and was undergoing the required inspections.

He said the proposed elevation came with greater responsibility, adding that the school community must work together to justify the recognition.

Rev. Dr. Tetteh attributed the growing support for the school to effective networking among old students and stakeholders, saying a united alumni front would help mobilise resources to transform the school and create greater opportunities for future generations.

Support

Mr Mensah acknowledged contributions from the school's alumni, including the donation of a transformer, 10 streetlights, transparent roofing for the administration block, coconut seedlings, support for walkways and assistance for emergency projects.

He also commended Reverend Charles Anninful for refurbishing the school's sick bay.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga Central, Emmanuel Adotey Allotey, pledged to grade the school's roads after the rains, provide 250 mono desks by mid-August and construct teacher accommodation on the school campus under the government's teacher housing initiative.

Also present were the Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, Hajia Katumi Natogmah Atta, who urged students to uphold discipline, hard work and integrity, as well as colleagues from the Ghana Education Service, heads of senior high schools, traditional leaders, alumni, parents and other stakeholders who commended the school for its contribution to education over the past 86 years.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.