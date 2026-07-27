IoD Ghana inducts new fellows, urges directors to strengthen governance and embrace continuous learning

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Ghana has inducted a new cohort of fellows, members and associates, with a strong call on directors to uphold sound corporate governance, strengthen legal compliance and pursue continuous professional development.

Speaking to Joy Business, President and Chair of Council of the Institute of Directors Ghana, Mary Asare-Yeboah, urged directors to pay greater attention to their legal responsibilities, stressing that board members have a duty to critically assess decisions rather than merely endorse management proposals.

"The fact that you're a director imposes a lot of responsibility on you and you must know what those responsibilities are clearly so that you can execute them," she said.

According to her, directors must actively interrogate issues presented in the boardroom to ensure their decisions promote the long-term success and sustainability of their organisations.

"You are not there to do rubber stamping; you are there to ensure that the right things are done. Your role is to make sure that what the organization is doing is driving them towards success, sustainability and adding value to the organization," she stated.

Asare-Yeboah further underscored the importance of integrity and ethical leadership, noting that good governance at the organizational level ultimately contributes to national economic growth.

"If we are careful in the little corners where we are and we are getting business done properly the way it should be, and integrity and ethics are part of our governance structure, then in the larger sense we are also helping the economy to grow," she added.

She also encouraged directors and professionals to embrace lifelong learning, emphasizing that the rapidly evolving business environment requires continuous capacity building.

"No director should assume they know it all. Every day is a day to learn new things. If we don't have the knowledge, ours is to get the training," she said.

Madam Asare-Yeboah disclosed that the Institute of Directors Ghana organizes monthly seminars and webinars on emerging governance issues, including cybersecurity, and encouraged both members and non-members to participate.

"Once you hear about an IoD seminar, we don't limit it. It's open to everyone. Join it so you can learn a lot of things," she said.

The newly inducted fellows, members and associates are expected to uphold the institute's values of ethical leadership, professionalism and accountability while helping to improve corporate governance standards across Ghana's public and private sectors.

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