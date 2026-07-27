Maxima Media Group launches maiden edition of Foodies Choice Awards

Foodies Choice Awards

In a landmark development, July 17, 2026, will remain a significant date in Africa’s food and agriculture ecosystem as Maxima Media Group officially launches the maiden edition of the Foodies Choice Awards—a first-of-its-kind Pan-African recognition platform that places the power of recognition directly in the hands of consumers while celebrating excellence across the continent’s rapidly expanding food value chain.

The launch officially opens nominations across five pioneering markets—Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda—marking the beginning of a continent-wide movement designed to recognise governments, farmers, agribusinesses, chefs, food brands, hospitality operators, media personalities, and innovators shaping Africa’s food economy from farm to table.

The inaugural Foodies Choice Awards arrives at a defining moment for Ghana’s agricultural transformation. Under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, Ghana has renewed its commitment to repositioning agriculture as a major engine of economic growth, food security, and industrial development.

The government has prioritised investments aimed at revitalising food production, expanding agro-processing, improving value addition, supporting youth participation in agribusiness, and strengthening food systems as part of its broader economic recovery agenda. These efforts complement Ghana’s long-standing position as one of Africa’s leading agricultural economies, where agriculture contributes approximately one-fifth of national GDP, employs a significant share of the workforce, and remains central to export earnings through commodities such as cocoa, horticulture, and other high-value crops.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has equally elevated Ghanaian cuisine as a strategic pillar for tourism promotion through initiatives such as the 2026 Afro-Gastro Festival, recognising food as an important cultural and economic asset capable of attracting global visitors, creating jobs, and stimulating local enterprise.

Against this backdrop, the Foodies Choice Awards introduces a powerful new consumer-driven platform that celebrates those translating policy, innovation, and entrepreneurship into tangible impact across Africa’s food ecosystem.

Unlike traditional industry awards determined solely by expert panels, the Foodies Choice Awards gives consumers unprecedented influence through a transparent nomination and voting process that recognises excellence based on public trust, experience, and impact.

The Awards will recognise excellence across 50 award categories spanning six major sector verticals, including Agriculture, Chef and Culinary, Tourism and Hospitality, Food Brands, Media, and Food Support Services.

The portal is now open for nominations at www.thefcawards.com across the five participating countries, inviting consumers and food enthusiasts to nominate governments, farmers, chefs, food brands, hospitality operators, and media personalities that have added significant value to their lives and communities.

Speaking at the launch, Oluwafemi Ogundoro, Group Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Maxima Media Group, described the initiative as a transformational milestone for Africa’s food economy, which is projected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030.

“Africa’s food economy is one of the continent’s greatest opportunities for economic transformation, innovation, and job creation. For too long, the people who consume, experience, and support these businesses have had little influence over how excellence is recognized.

Foodies Choice Awards changes that forever. This first-of-its-kind platform gives power, protection, and voice to consumers like never before, allowing them to determine who truly deserves recognition across the entire food value chain. It is more than an awards platform; it is a movement that celebrates credibility, inspires excellence, and strengthens Africa’s food ecosystem.”

In a major move to reinforce transparency and international best practices, KPMG, one of the world’s leading professional services and consulting firms, has been appointed as the official Assurance Partner for the Foodies Choice Awards.

KPMG will independently oversee the nomination, validation, and public voting processes across all participating countries, ensuring the integrity, credibility, and transparency of every stage of the Awards.

According to Michellee Fox, Chief Operating Officer of Maxima Media Group, credibility remains the foundation upon which the platform has been built.

“Foodies Choice Awards was designed to become Africa’s most trusted recognition platform for the food industry. Every nomination, every vote, and every winner must be beyond question.

Appointing KPMG as our Assurance Partner demonstrates our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and international standards. This gives every participant, stakeholder, and consumer complete confidence that recognition on this platform is genuinely earned.”

The inaugural Awards ceremony will be hosted in Lagos, Nigeria, this November as a major televised continental event expected to bring together government leaders, policymakers, investors, farmers, hospitality executives, chefs, food entrepreneurs, international partners, and some of Africa’s biggest entertainment personalities.

The event is expected to showcase the enormous economic potential of Africa’s food industry while fostering cross-border partnerships, investment opportunities, and greater visibility for businesses driving food innovation across the continent. Subsequent editions of the Awards will rotate annually among participating African countries, expanding both their reach and economic impact.

Beyond celebrating excellence, the Foodies Choice Awards forms part of Maxima Media Group’s broader vision of building sustainable institutions that strengthen Africa’s food economy through recognition, dialogue, trade promotion, and investment in line with the intra-African trade agenda.

Together with the Africa Food & Trade Summit, the initiative seeks to create long-term platforms that connect governments, producers, investors, innovators, and consumers while supporting the growth of resilient and globally competitive African food systems.

Maxima Media Group is an integrated media, communications, technology, and experience company that has partnered with leading brands, institutions, and government agencies across Africa for over two decades. Its portfolio includes FoodBay TV, producer of the flagship television show Street Foodz Naija, Food Quest, Street Foodz Ghana, alongside several other platforms dedicated to advancing food, agriculture, entrepreneurship, and economic development across the continent

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.