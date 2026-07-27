NSMQ 2026 : Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ SHS edges Wesley High by one point to secure slot at nationals

Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ Senior High School has secured the Ashanti Region’s eighth qualification slot for the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship after holding their nerve to edge out Wesley High School, Bekwai, by a single point in a tightly contested qualifier.

The Kumasi-based school secured victory with 49 points, after recovering from an early setback and taking control from the second round of the contest.

Adu Gyamfi Senior High School made the stronger start, finishing the opening round in the lead. Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ SHS, however, responded with a strong performance in the second round to move ahead and maintained their advantage through the remaining stages of the competition.

Wesley High School pushed hard in the closing stages but fell just short, finishing second with 48 points, while Adu Gyamfi SHS ended the contest with 46 points. Tawheed Senior High School placed fourth with 8 points.

The qualification marks a return to the national championship for Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ SHS, who will now look to improve on their performance from last year’s competition, where they reached the one-eighth stage.

Although Wesley High School and Adu Gyamfi SHS missed out on automatic qualification, their campaigns remain alive as they could earn places among the top 30 highest-scoring non-qualifying schools nationwide.

Wesley High School also secured a consolation prize after winning the GOIL Riddle Bonanza, taking home GH¢400.

The Ashanti Regional Qualifiers continue as schools battle for the remaining opportunities to represent the region at the 2026 NSMQ Championship.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.