BoG admits some creators can’t access X earnings, launches review into payment bottlenecks

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has acknowledged that some Ghanaian content creators are facing difficulties accessing their earnings from international digital platforms, including X, and has launched a review to identify the root causes of the payment bottlenecks.
In a statement issued on April 20, 2026, the central bank clarified that payouts from digital platforms are classified as service export proceeds and are permissible under existing foreign exchange regulations.
However, it conceded that some creators have been unable to access their funds despite the legality of such inflows.
"The Bank acknowledges concerns raised by some creators regarding difficulties accessing these funds. When transactions are processed correctly, such challenges should not ordinarily arise," the Bank of Ghana stated.
The admission marks the first time the central bank has publicly recognised the struggles faced by Ghana’s growing community of digital content creators, influencers, and freelancers who rely on international platforms for their livelihoods.
Growing problem
For months, content creators have voiced frustration over delayed or blocked payments from platforms such as X, YouTube, TikTok, and other global services. Many reported that their earnings, often in foreign currency, were either held up by intermediary banks or rejected outright by local financial institutions.
The Bank of Ghana noted that creators may receive these earnings through Foreign Exchange Accounts held with banks in Ghana, or into Ghana cedi accounts, provided all transactions are processed in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.
Ghanaian sports news
However, the persistent access issues suggest a gap between regulatory intent and on-the-ground implementation.
BoG launches review
In response to the mounting complaints, the central bank has initiated an active review of the matter and is engaging with relevant institutions to identify the source of the problems.
"The Bank appreciates the feedback received from affected persons. BoG is actively reviewing the matter and engaging with relevant institutions to identify the source of the issues and ensure prompt resolution," the statement read.
The Bank of Ghana assured affected creators that it will continue to engage with stakeholders throughout the process.
Commitment to resolution
The central bank reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a stable and enabling financial system that supports legitimate cross-border transactions.
"The Bank will continue to engage affected stakeholders throughout this process. The BoG remains committed to maintaining a stable and enabling financial system that supports legitimate cross-border transactions, including digital platform earnings classified as service exports," the statement concluded.
Latest Stories
-
From ‘no bed’ to ultra-modern: Wenchi Methodist Hospital gets major orthopaedic boost
3 minutes
-
OSP–AG Saga: Is this really about Ken Ofori-Atta — or something else entirely?
4 minutes
-
Senegalese President calls for sovereignty and local industrialisation to tackle Africa’s security challenges
4 minutes
-
BoG admits some creators can’t access X earnings, launches review into payment bottlenecks
5 minutes
-
Kennedy Agyapong is not interested in leading ‘The Base Movement’ – Ahiagbah
6 minutes
-
Iranian businesswoman arrested in US for allegedly trafficking arms to Sudan
15 minutes
-
Asiedu Nketia, Julius Debrah tied in early NDC 2028 flagbearer race – Poll
16 minutes
-
Addai, Issah, Nkegbe power Ghana to three para athletics spots for Glasgow 2026
20 minutes
-
NDC 2028 flagbearer race evenly split, no runaway leader — APL survey
26 minutes
-
Clearing the backlog, securing the future: Teacher welfare, fiscal responsibility, and learning outcomes in Ghana
32 minutes
-
“We Serve, But We’re Stuck”: The silent struggle of a Ghanaian nurse
37 minutes
-
GES releases WASSCE practical funds to all Senior High Schools
38 minutes
-
He grew up with nothing. Now he is changing everything — From the streets of Ghana to Milton Keynes
41 minutes
-
‘Horrendous damage done’ – Kpodo’s lawyer decries reputational fallout from GH¢427m payroll allegations
43 minutes
-
Amoah, Saminu, Azamati headline Ghana squad for World Relays
52 minutes