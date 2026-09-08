Mac Allister ‘sad’ at no Liverpool contract offer

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister says he is "very sad" not to have been offered a new deal by the club and had "options" to leave in the summer.

The Argentine, who joined on a five-year contract from Brighton in June 2023, saw teammates Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch extend their Reds deals this year.

Speaking before Liverpool's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, Mac Allister spoke openly about his future at the club.

"I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract which, of course, makes me very, very sad," said the 27-year-old.

"Everyone can see that I give my 100% for this football club every single day in training and games. Of course, I can have very good games [and] bad games, like everyone, but I always give my best.

"I see Dominik and Ryan renewing their contracts, and that makes me very happy because they deserve it.

"At the same time, it makes me a little bit sad that I didn't get mine. Of course, there is still time.

"The fans don't need to worry because I will give my 100% until the last day I am here."

Mac Allister, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City, explained he had not had direct contact with Liverpool over the decision not to extend his deal.

"We won a Premier League together, we went through difficult times together and I always give my best so we will see what happens," said Mac Allister, who helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup.

"I don't think I have to prove something - but I have to show the level I can perform and, hopefully, that's the case.

"I love this club. I love the fans. I know very well this is an amazing club and this city has something very special. I love being here."

He added: "There were options to leave this summer. I think right now I'm in the right club and I have the right mindset to give 100% for this club."

Mac Allister was a key part of the Liverpool side that won the Premier League title in 2024-25, but admitted "it wasn't a good season for me individually and for us as a team" as the Reds finished fifth last season and sacked manager Arne Slot.

He made 55 appearances last season for Liverpool, an increase on the 49 games he played in 2024-25.

Andoni Iraola was appointed this summer as Slot's successor and, after using Mac Allister as a substitute in the top-flight opener at Newcastle, has started him in the past two games.

Speaking about Mac Allister's contract, the Spaniard said: "We all have personal situations with different contracts.

"The important thing is he wants to be here. We haven't been together a long time but he has been an important player and I rate him very highly.

"There is still a lot of time to talk about those contract situations."

Asked about Iraola, Mac Allister said: "Since I came to pre-season and worked under Andoni, I could see something special.

"He is a really good coach; he knows very well what he wants to do, and we are trying to get there.

"I've not had any conversations with him about [the contract]. But when I see the way he wants us to play and the way we train, I think this can be a successful year."

By Aadam Patel, Football reporter

This wasn't quite Mohamed Salah in a mixed zone saying he was "more out than in", but it was certainly a shock to hear Alexis Mac Allister speak so candidly in such a public setting so early in the season.

The Argentine still has almost two years left on his current contract, but it has clearly not gone unnoticed that both Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch signed new long-term deals this year.

Perhaps Mac Allister's comments are a strategy to gauge the fanbase's reaction, but deep down he knows he must return to the level he showed during Liverpool's title-winning campaign in 2024-25, when he scored five goals and provided five assists.

Richard Hughes - the now former Liverpool sporting director - was involved in the discussions with Mac Allister's camp and BBC Sport understands the Reds hierarchy opted not to offer him a new deal after a below-par campaign last term.

Liverpool will have a new sporting director in the near future and, although Mac Allister was adamant he has nothing to prove, there will surely be an added desire on his part to show his quality.

If he can do that, then there is every chance there could be another chapter to Liverpool and Mac Allister's relationship.

Now it remains to be seen how another contract saga - something Liverpool are getting increasingly used to - plays out over the course of the season.

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