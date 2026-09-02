Brughmans joins Liverpool in deal worth up to £30m

Liverpool have completed the signing of 18-year-old goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans from Belgian side Genk in a deal that could be worth up to £30m, including add-ons.

Brughmans has agreed a six-year contract with Liverpool and will remain at Genk on loan this season before moving to Anfield ahead of the 2027-28 campaign.

The Belgian keeper, who is 6ft 7in, has started all four of Genk's games this season and has represented his country at youth level.

BBC Sport understands that there is an initial fee alongside follow up payments and the figure of around £30m is at the top of what can be achieved.

Liverpool have Alisson, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman and Vitezslav Jaros as their goalkeeping options, but with Alisson's contract expiring next summer and Mamardashvili's future looking uncertain, Brughmans will be an option from the summer of 2027 onwards.

The deal for Brughmans came about as a result of work from Liverpool's global talent department that is led by Matt Newberry.

Earlier this year, they signed Senegal's Mor Talla N'diaye and Austria's Ifeanyi Ndukwe after the teenage centre-backs both impressed at the U17 World Cup in Qatar, while goalkeeper Armin Pecsi and midfielder Samuel Martinez have both joined in the last 12 months from Hungary and Colombia, respectively. Pecsi is spending this season on loan at TSV Hartberg in Germany.

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