Ghana’s MSMEs: Burdened by regulation and overtaxed; why the system isn’t working

Ghana's MSMEs face a profound policy paradox: while tax reforms at the national level have been unprecedented in ambition, the fragmented and opaque regulatory enforcement at the municipal level constitutes a "hidden tax" far more lethal than nominal tax rates. Whatever relief the reforms offer is consumed by compliance costs long before it reaches the small businesses that need it most.

On paper, Ghana's tax reforms look promising. The Value Added Tax Act (Act 1151), effective 2026, reduced the effective VAT rate from approximately 21.9% to 20%, abolished the 1% COVID-19 levy, and raised the VAT registration threshold from GHS 200,000 to GHS 750,000 in annual turnover. The Finance Minister claimed these measures would return some GHS 6 billion to households and businesses in 2026 and reduce the cost of doing business by 5%.

Yet a vast "temperature gap" exists between these paper promises and what MSMEs actually experience.

The Backbone of the Economy, Struggling to Survive

Ghana's MSMEs are the undisputed backbone of the economy. According to a 2026 study by the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) covering 600 enterprises, MSMEs account for approximately 92% of all businesses and contribute nearly 70% of GDP. Data from the Ghana Statistical Service shows that the informal sector represented 92% of the 1.8 million private enterprises in 2024, employing about 69% of the workforce.

But this massive group's survival is precarious. The MSME failure rate disclosed in parliamentary debate stands at a staggering 50%, with startup success rates at just 20%. Data from the UN Capital Development Fund further shows that nearly 70% of MSMEs collapse within their first five years.

The Real Killer: The Municipal "Compliance Maze"

For most MSMEs, what kills them is often not the tax law itself. Research by ILAPI reveals the true cost of the regulatory ecosystem at the municipal level: the average cost of obtaining a permit from a Metropolitan, Municipal, or District Assembly (MMDA) is GHS 1,275, while licence fees average GHS 1,600, with some businesses paying as much as GHS 3,000. Business registration itself costs an average of GHS 1,030.

But these figures are only the tip of the iceberg. The core problem ILAPI identifies is institutional fragmentation: overlapping institutional mandates, excessive documentation requirements, opaque procedures, and inconsistent enforcement together constitute a "middleman tax." Because regulatory agencies are inaccessible and opaque, businesses are forced to rely on unofficial intermediaries to achieve compliance costs that never appear in any official statistic.

A 2024 study by the Nordic Africa Institute on the carbon emissions tax provides a powerful cautionary tale. The overall compliance rate was just 15%, dropping to 4% for micro-enterprises. Nearly 60% of businesses explicitly refused the tax, with acceptance at only 11%. The failure was not due to excessive rates; micro-enterprises actually bore a burden of only about 8% of revenue. The real barrier was the absence of compliance infrastructure: businesses needed to install equipment to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions, an entirely unrealistic burden for micro-enterprises that lack even basic bookkeeping. The tax was hastily abolished in April 2025. The lesson is clear: a tax, however well-designed, whose compliance requirements exceed the target group's capacity to execute, will result only in widespread avoidance and ultimate failure.

Why Reform Dividends Are Being "Intercepted"

The 2026 VAT reforms are technically rational. Reintegrating NHIL and GETFund into the VAT base while allowing input tax deductions does eliminate the long-standing cascading effect. Raising the threshold to GHS 750,000 theoretically excludes a large number of micro-enterprises from the complex VAT system.

But the problem is this: for micro-enterprises with extremely tight cash flow, the meaning of "deductible" is limited. They often lack sufficient output tax to genuinely benefit from deductions, and may instead face intensified cash flow pressure from having to advance input tax. The Ghana Revenue Authority has itself acknowledged that some traders raised prices because they failed to exclude non-deductible input tax under the old regime, indicating serious friction in the reform's transmission mechanism.

Professor Godfred Bokpin of the University of Ghana Business School has pointed out that even at 20%, Ghana's VAT rate remains "too high." He argues that 18% is Ghana's optimal rate and warns that under the AfCFTA framework, high VAT rates incentivise smuggling from neighbouring countries such as Nigeria, where the rate is just 7.5%.

An Overlooked Perspective: The "Punishment" of Formalisation

The Ghana Revenue Authority claims Ghana's tax-to-GDP ratio stands at just 13%, among the lowest in sub-Saharan Africa. But this macro figure obscures a critical structural problem: formal-sector SMEs actually bear a heavier tax burden than their informal counterparts.

This "formalisation penalty" directly erodes the incentive for businesses to enter the formal sector: if compliance means higher taxes and more complex administrative burdens, while the benefits of better public services and access to finance remain unclear, rational businesses will naturally choose to remain informal.

The Erosion of Fairness and the Loss of Compliance Willingness

The effectiveness of a tax system depends not only on rates but on taxpayers' perception of fairness. The Nordic Africa Institute survey found that Ghanaian businesses rated the fairness of the tax system at an average of just 51 out of 100. Informal enterprises perceived the lowest fairness, at only 45. When compliance cannot deliver perceptible benefits, such as better public services or a more level playing field, it can only be experienced as pure extraction.

The Way Forward: A "Municipal-Level" Revolution

The core paradox facing Ghana's MSMEs is this: the tax system at the national level is striving to modernise, but the regulatory ecosystem at the local level remains pre-modern.

The comprehensive Income Tax Act revision and Customs Act reform currently before Parliament are directionally correct: simplification, digitalisation, alignment with international standards. But these macro reforms cannot automatically resolve the fragmentation at the municipal level.

What is truly needed is a "structural surgery" targeting the local regulatory ecosystem: mandating the consolidation of municipal licensing procedures, establishing a unified digital platform, publishing all fee schedules, and severely punishing rent-seeking behaviour. ILAPI's recommendation for a unified digital platform allowing businesses to apply for multiple permits at once is a pragmatic direction, but it requires political will to overcome the entrenched interests of municipal agencies.

The word that recurred in Parliament's MSME Day commemorative statement was "handholding", not just providing loans, but offering management training, financial guidance, and strategic planning support. This hints at a deeper recognition: what MSMEs face is not merely a tax burden problem, but a systemic mismatch between capacity building and the institutional environment.

Otherwise, whatever tax relief is offered at the national level will be consumed long before it reaches the corner shop or the small repair workshop.

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Authored by Kweku Hammond, Snr Sales & Marketing Consultant/ Faculty Nova Business School Africa.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.