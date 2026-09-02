Football

Valencia sign Liverpool’s Elliott on loan

Source: BBC  
  2 September 2026 12:28am
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Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has joined Valencia on a loan deal until the end of the season.

BBC Sport understands there is no option or obligation for the La Liga side to sign the 23-year-old permanently at the end of the campaign.

"I wanted the opportunity to come here, play regularly and experience a different league" said Elliott.

"I'm very grateful to Valencia for giving me that opportunity. I feel ready to get started, but ultimately, it's down to the coach whether he wants to put me in."

The midfielder arrived in Spain on Monday night to complete the move after Liverpool and Valencia reached an agreement over a deal earlier in the day.

It is the second consecutive season Elliott has been loaned out by Liverpool, having spent last season at Aston Villa.

After featuring regularly for the Reds during pre-season, Elliott was left out of the squads to face Newcastle and Nottingham Forest by new head coach Andoni Iraola.

The former England Under-21 international's contract with Liverpool runs until 2028.

Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham aged 16 in 2019 and spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Valencia failed to qualify for Europe last season after finishing ninth in La Liga. They are currently 16th in the table after failing to win any of their first three matches.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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