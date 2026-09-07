Lopez stars as Barcelona put 5 past Valencia

Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the season with a rampant 5-0 win against bottom-placed Valencia.

Hansi Flick's side broke the deadlock after just five minutes when Lamine Yamal ran in behind the Valencia defence and converted a perfectly weighted through ball from Fermin Lopez.

Lopez doubled the lead when he rifled Anthony Gordon's lay-off into the bottom left corner of Stole Dimitrievski's goal. It was Lopez's fourth goal and Gordon's fourth assist in as many matches this season.

Barcelona began the second half as ferociously as the first when Raphinha tapped in his sixth goal of the season.

Lopez, Barcelona's best player on the afternoon, sprinted the length of the attacking half to set up the former Leeds winger for his 50th goal in the Spanish top flight.

Midfielder Pedri combined with Dani Olmo for a one-two and neatly slotted home to score Barca's fourth, before Olmo slithered between Valencia midfielders to slip Lamine Yamal through for his fourth goal of the campaign.

The match at the famous Mestalla stadium saw debuts for former Premier League players Harvey Elliot and Gabriel Jesus, who both appeared as second-half substitutes. It was Rodri's first start for Barcelona since his £65m move from Manchester City.

Barcelona capitalised on Real Madrid's shock loss to Real Betis on Friday and now sit three points clear at the top of La Liga. The Catalan side have scored 17 goals in four matches this season, conceding just two.

Valencia have earned just one point and scoring one goal in four matches this season.

There were signs of unrest from the home support, most notably a planned protest which saw a section of Valencia fans delay their entry to the stadium before flooding to their seats in the 19th minute. This is in reference to 1919, the year the club was founded.

Barcelona now turn their attention to the Champions League when they host Feyenoord on Wednesday in the first group stage match of the campaign. Up next for Valenica is a trip to Sevilla on Friday.

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