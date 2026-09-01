Raphinha & Lamine Yamal score twice as Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal both scored twice as Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano to make it three wins out of three in La Liga.

Brazil's Raphinha is the first player to score five goals in the first three La Liga games of a season since Lionel Messi for Barcelona in 2017, while 19-year-old Lamine Yamal's double took him past 50 goals for the club.

Barcelona's early games have come in the space of nine days, crammed in after starting late because of the number of World Cup players in their squad.

Rayo actually led Monday's game through Sergio Camello's tidy first-time effort, but Raphinha levelled when he showed good footwork before slotting into the bottom corner.

Lamine Yamal blasted a piledriver in from just inside the box to put Barca ahead.

Florian Lejeune then turned fellow former Newcastle player Anthony Gordon's cross into his own net.

Camello's header gave Rayo hope again, before England forward Gordon's backheel found Raphinha to make it 4-2.

Spain teenager Lamine Yamal added a fifth in injury time - his 51st goal for Barcelona - with a cushioned effort into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are the only two teams on nine points from three games, while Rayo Vallecano have just one point.

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