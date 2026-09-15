Valencia sack Corberan and chief executive

Valencia have sacked head coach Carlos Corberan and their football chief executive Ron Gourlay after a winless start to the season.

The Spanish side sit bottom of La Liga and have picked up one point from five matches.

In December 2024, Valencia appointed the 43-year-old, who was in charge of Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

Valencia B coach Oscar Sanchez will take over as interim boss.

Valencia, who lost 5-0 to Barcelona last week, finished ninth in La Liga last season, while Corberan guided them to 12th in his first season after joining the club when they were second-bottom of the league.

His first-team coaching staff will also depart the club.

"This decision reflects the club's intention to begin a new phase for the running of the sporting structure and football operations," a club statement said.

"The club will announce the new structure for its football operations and the makeup of the upcoming sporting project shortly."

Former Chelsea chief executive Gourlay, who also worked for West Bromwich Albion, joined Valencia in December 2024.

His team - Lisandro Isei, Hans Gillhaus, Andres Zamora and Malek Shafei - will also leave.

Corberan's successor will be Valencia's 18th permanent head coach since 2012.

Valencia's next fixture is on Tuesday against Deportivo Alaves.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.