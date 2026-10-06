Kaerbo For Africa hands over three-classroom block to Gomoa Nyanyano SHS

Denmark-based non-governmental organisation KEARBO FOR AFRICA has handed over a three-classroom block to the Gomoa Nyanyano Secondary Technical School in the Central Region.

Denmark-based non-governmental organisation Kaerbo For Africa, has handed over a three-classroom block to the Gomoa Nyanyano Secondary Technical School in the Central Region.

The intervention is aimed at improving the school’s educational infrastructure as it continues to record encouraging academic results despite infrastructure challenges.

The organisation constructed the school and handed it over to the traditional authorities in 2020. It has since been absorbed into the public education system.

The Founder and Director of Kaerbo For Africa, Anne Grethe Scharbach, joined the traditional authorities of Gomoa Nyanyano in commending the school’s management, teachers and students for their hard work and dedication.

She praised the school’s performance in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), describing the results as evidence of the commitment of both teachers and students.

The three-classroom block forms part of the organisation’s broader efforts to improve educational infrastructure and create better learning opportunities for young people in deprived communities.

Kaerbo For Africa, which operates in Ghana as the Kaerbo Village Island Foundation, says it is committed to supporting education, healthcare and the welfare of vulnerable children.

Its Secretary, Joseph Oduro, said the organisation’s interventions are guided by feasibility studies to identify practical challenges facing children and communities and provide direct solutions.

He explained that its community interventions began in the Volta Region, where some children struggled to attend school because they relied on boats to cross the Volta Lake.

To address this challenge, the organisation provided a boat fitted with an outboard motor to help the children cross the lake safely and attend school regularly.

It also supplied teaching and learning materials, as well as solar lamps, to support their studies in communities without reliable electricity.

Mr Oduro said the organisation later extended its activities to the Central Region, particularly Nyanyano, where it constructed the Nyanyanoman Secondary Technical School.

He explained that the school was established to improve access to secondary and technical education and equip young people with knowledge and practical skills for the future.

Beyond education, Kaerbo For Africa has supported healthcare and child welfare initiatives in the Nyanyano community.

The organisation registered pupils of Nyanyano Methodist Primary School with the National Health Insurance Scheme and supplied medical materials to the Nyanyano Health Centre.

It also provides monthly financial support to about 15 orphaned and vulnerable children to help meet their basic needs.

Meanwhile, the Ankobeahene of Gomoa Nyanyano, Nana Ayi-Quaye I, expressed appreciation to the organisation for its continued support.

He appealed for additional classroom blocks and other facilities to address the school’s infrastructure deficit.

Nana Ayi-Quaye I warned that inadequate infrastructure could affect students’ academic performance unless urgent steps were taken.

He called on Kaerbo For Africa, the government and other stakeholders to provide the infrastructure needed to support teaching and learning.

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