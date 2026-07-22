Arokodare forces Wolves training to be cancelled

Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare forced the cancellation of a training session after he refused to leave the pitch.

BBC Sport has been told the 25-year-old Nigeria international sat down and demanded the club let him move to Fiorentina.

Wolves have rejected a bid from the Serie A side, having accepted an offer from Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Arokodare's actions led to new boss Cesar Peixoto terminating the session on Monday.

Arokodare will not be involved in Wednesday's friendly at Maidenhead United as Wolves continue their pre-season plans.

The latest incident is another flashpoint in the forward's career at Molineux after he was disciplined in April following a confrontation with young forward Mateus Mane.

Arokodare signed for £24m from Genk last summer but scored just three league goals as Wolves finished bottom of the Premier League and were relegated.

And the incident presents an early challenge for Peixoto just weeks into his reign after he replaced Rob Edwards in a surprise move last month.

The 46-year-old, capped once by Portugal in his playing career, moved from Gil Vicente and will be aiming to return Wolves to the Premier League at the first attempt.

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