Cucurella gets tattoo of Spain coach De la Fuente

Audio By Carbonatix
Spain defender Marc Cucurella has kept his promise to get a tattoo of World Cup-winning coach Luis de la Fuente.
Cucurella helped Spain win the World Cup this month as they beat Argentina 1-0 in the final.
The 28-year-old, who joined Real Madrid from Chelsea for £52m in June, revealed the tattoo - a portrait of De la Fuente holding the World Cup in front of a number 26 - on social media.
"Promise kept," Cucurella wrote alongside pictures and video of him having the tattoo done.
After the final De la Fuente said he expected Cucurella to stick to his word.
"I've already told them, 'did you make a mistake?" he joked in his post-match news conference. "They did, but they'll enjoy it.
"I'm not so terribly ugly that they will need to put it somewhere nobody can see it. But it makes me laugh and I am proud they keep their promises."
Cucurella carried his wife's pyjama top with him as a lucky charm during the World Cup, and recently said he has his trademark long, curly hair so his child can easily keep track of him during matches.
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