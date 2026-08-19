Police seize 500 cartons of Tramadol, arrest 21-year-old at Widana

Audio By Carbonatix
The Police have seized about 500 cartons of Tramadol and arrested a 21-year-old Burkinabe national during an intelligence-led operation at Widana.
The operation was carried out at about 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, by personnel from the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) and an operational team code-named “The Black Cobra”.
The operation followed a month-long intelligence-gathering exercise into suspected activities involving the importation and distribution of illicit drugs in the area.
The drugs, comprising assorted brands of Tramadol, were retrieved from a privately operated warehouse and some residential properties.
The suspect, identified as Abdul Ali, 21, was arrested during the operation and is currently assisting the Police with investigations.
Preliminary intelligence gathered by the Police indicates that foreign nationals from Mali, Togo, Burkina Faso and Senegal are allegedly behind the importation of the illicit drugs.
The intelligence further suggests that Widana is being used as a transit and distribution point for the drugs before they are moved to other destinations.
The Police are continuing investigations to identify other persons connected to the suspected drug network and determine the full extent of the operation.
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