Police bust armed robbery gang targeting gold dealers, mining sites in Ashanti and Western regions

The Ghana Police Service has arrested five suspected members of an armed robbery gang accused of attacking gold dealers, mining sites and communities across parts of the Ashanti and Western regions.

The suspects were apprehended during a series of intelligence-led operations conducted between August and September 4, 2026. One other suspect, identified as 40-year-old Seidu Salifu, died during the operations, while police recovered three AK-47 assault rifles, 357 rounds of ammunition, five magazines and two vehicles.

The gang is alleged to have operated across Wassa Akropong, Diaso, Dome, Abofour Camp and the Manso enclave. Those arrested include 33-year-old Clinton Mawuli, Richmond Mensah, alias Master Abey, Daniel Sarfo, alias Abedi, Prince Duker and another suspect.

Police said Salifu, who was linked to previous robberies around Sakam near Offinso, was standing trial at the Nsuta Circuit Court over the alleged robbery of gold bullion at Offinso Abofour in July 2025.

In a separate operation on August 21, the Western Regional Police Command arrested suspects in connection with the robbery and murder of 40-year-old gold buyer Seth Kobina at Agona Fie near Agona Nkwanta.

The suspects include Christopher Seyiri, alias “Cross and Die”, 47, Bashiru Ibrahim, 20, Thomas Odoom, alias “Wale”, 30, and Isaac Quayeson, alias “Last Burial”, who was arrested at Denkyira Kwaboso in the Western North Region.

Police said two locally manufactured pistols, five live BB cartridges, a metal bar and two cutlasses were recovered from the suspects.

The Service has since deployed special teams to affected communities to strengthen security, prevent further attacks and enable residents, traders and other community members to carry out their activities without fear as investigations continue.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.