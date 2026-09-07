Police arrest dozens, recover weapons in nationwide anti-robbery operations

The Ghana Police Service has announced a series of intelligence-led operations across the country that have resulted in several arrests, the recovery of firearms and the disruption of suspected robbery operations.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohunu disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday, September 7, saying the operations followed intelligence gathered on suspected criminal activities.

“Following this, I have set up an intelligence team in various areas and worked with the various regional commanders to undertake a number of targeted operations in these areas. I am happy to announce that we have been successful,” he said.

Among the cases highlighted was the arrest of Abraham Awendok, 32, in connection with the disappearance and alleged murder of doctor Jesse Amoah and his wife, Elizabeth Amwa Esi.

The couple were reported missing in April 2016. Police said investigations led to the recovery of their remains, which were conveyed to the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

According to the police, Awendok, who previously worked as an “airline boy” for the couple, allegedly murdered them, took their phones, money and vehicle and fled to the United Arab Emirates. He was later declared wanted through an Interpol Red Notice and deported to Ghana on August 30, 2026.

Police said he has admitted to the murder during interrogation, while the couple’s vehicle has also been recovered.

Suspected bank robbery foiled

The police also foiled an alleged robbery operation targeting bank customers in Greater Accra.

The suspects were reportedly monitoring customers after they withdrew money from banks and using master keys to access their vehicles.

The group was linked to several incidents, including the alleged robbery of GH¢50,000 from a woman at Agbamame in Tema Community 2 on May 17.

Police said an operation in Labone on August 13 disrupted a planned attack after suspects were monitored between several banks.

Two suspects were shot, one escaped, and another was arrested. A search of a Toyota Highlander allegedly used by the group led to the recovery of a pistol and 13 vehicle registration plates.

One suspect, Augustine Okechukwu Mazi, 49, has been remanded in custody.

Weapons recovered in Western, Northern regions

In the Western Region, five suspects were arrested in operations targeting a gang allegedly responsible for attacks on gold dealer shops, mining sites and communities around Wasa Akropong, Diaso, Dome, Abufo Camp and Demaso.

Police said another suspect died during the operation.

Three AK-47 rifles, five magazines, 357 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and two vehicles were recovered.

In the Northern Region, three suspects were arrested over a series of alleged armed robberies in Bupe, Tamale and Mion. Police said the suspects were linked to the robbery and murder of a mobile money vendor at Fufusu, near Damango Junction.

The police also reported the death of Alaji Moro Beliko, whom they described as the alleged mastermind of the robbery of two mobile money vendors at Bupe Cartel Market on June 29. The victims were allegedly robbed of GH¢130,000.

More firearms recovered

The IGP further disclosed that separate operations between June and July led to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of eight AK-47 assault rifles, an SMG rifle and two foreign pistols.

The suspects have been remanded in custody, with the case adjourned to Tuesday, September 8.

Police are continuing efforts to arrest other suspects believed to be involved in the various cases.

Mr Yohunu commended the officers involved in the operations and thanked members of the public for providing intelligence.

He also credited government support, particularly the provision of armoured vehicles, for helping the police combat violent crime.

“The provision of armoured vehicles, especially the pickups, has been instrumental in our successes,” he said.

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