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Police rescue 30-year-old man allegedly abducted at Assin Fosu

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  11 September 2026 12:28pm
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The Central North Regional Police Command has rescued a 30-year-old man who was allegedly abducted at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, is currently receiving medical attention following the incident.

According to the Central North Regional Police Command, investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, with further details to be communicated as the process continues.

The Police Command says investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, with further details to be communicated as the process continues.

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