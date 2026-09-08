Police veers into investigations of death of a woman at Have Etoe

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The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into the death of a woman at Have Etoe in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region.
The deceased, identified only as Enyonam, was found dead in her backyard on Sunday afternoon.
Madam Peace Ayisem, Assembly Member for the Have Etoe Electoral Area, told the Ghana News Agency that she received a call at about 1500 hours from residents about the incident.
She said the chiefs of the community were informed, and the police were called to the scene.
Madam Ayisem said the body had been conveyed, and the family of the deceased had been informed.
The Police have since conveyed the body and commenced investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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