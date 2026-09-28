Woman charged with stealing from patients and staff at hospitals across Ontario

Police in Ontario, Canada, have charged a woman with 65 offences including fraud and theft for allegedly stealing from patients and staff at several healthcare centres in the province.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) identified the suspect as Nassim Eronn, 34, from Burlington, a city 56km (34 miles) south of Toronto.

"The investigation was initiated following multiple reports of theft and fraud involving patients and staff members within healthcare facilities," police said in a statement to BBC News.

They say the incidents under investigation began in February 2024 and continued until as recently as last month. The suspect worked at health centres across the province.

The suspect faces charges including 34 counts of fraud under $5,000 (£3,800), 13 counts of theft under $5,000 and seven counts of disobeying a court order, according to police. Other charges include breach of trust and impersonation.

OPP began investigating the woman in May after a report of theft when she worked at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, about 130km north of Toronto.

"This investigation was prompted by several complaints of theft and fraud from patients and staff within the hospital," police said at the time.

The investigation was expanded to cover more hospitals where further incidents were uncovered.

"Multiple search warrants were executed where significant amounts of property were seized," police said.

It is unclear what were the suspect's specific duties at the hospitals.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and have urged the public to come forward with relevant information after reviewing their financial records for suspicious transactions.

Five healthcare facilities are covered by the investigation:

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (Orillia, ON) - between April 2025 and March 2026

Headwaters Health Care Centre (Orangeville, ON) - between August 2026 and September 2026

Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga Hospital (Mississauga, ON) - between August 2025 and July 2026

St Joseph's Health Centre (Toronto, ON) - between July 2024 and January 2025

West Park Health Care Centre (Toronto, ON) - between February 2024 and April 2024

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.