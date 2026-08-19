Woman arrested at Madina Market over alleged sale of fruit-ripening chemicals

A woman has been arrested at the Madina Market for allegedly selling chemicals suspected of being used to accelerate the ripening of bananas and plantains.

The arrest was made on Tuesday, August 19, during an operation conducted by a task force from the Madina-La Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly, together with personnel from the Madina Police and the Environmental Health Unit.

The exercise followed concerns raised by traders about the alleged use of unapproved substances to speed up the ripening of fruits and other farm produce being sold at the market.

The concerns came to light during an engagement between officials of the Assembly and traders at the Madina Market on Wednesday, August 12. Some traders alleged that chemicals were being applied to fruits, particularly bananas and plantains, to make them ripen more quickly.

Following the concerns, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ibrahim Fialla, directed the Environmental Health Unit to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action.

Speaking on the issue, Mr Fialla said the Assembly would step up its monitoring activities and carry out a broader search of the market to identify traders who might be selling or using unapproved substances.

He said the exercise would also help authorities establish the extent of the alleged practice and remove any substances found to be unauthorised.

According to the MCE, the operation would not only focus on enforcement but would also involve educating traders about the potential dangers of applying unapproved chemicals to food products.

The trader who initially raised the alarm also claimed that her son became ill after eating bananas she suspected had been treated with the substance.

She said the child was taken for medical treatment and had since been discharged.

There is, however, no confirmed evidence establishing that the child's illness was caused by the suspected chemical. Any such link would have to be determined through appropriate medical and laboratory examinations.

Meanwhile, some traders have expressed concern that the alleged use of substances could be occurring at other fruit markets beyond Madina.

They have therefore called on the Municipal Assembly and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to broaden their surveillance and investigations to other markets.

Mr Fialla has urged traders and members of the public to remain calm while the authorities investigate the matter, cautioning against actions or claims that could create unnecessary fear and panic among consumers.

He also stressed the need for traders to work closely with environmental health officers, the police and other relevant agencies to identify and address practices that could potentially compromise food safety.

The FDA has also assured the public that steps are being taken to address the concerns surrounding the alleged use of unapproved chemicals.

Authorities have urged the public not to assume that all bananas or plantains sold at the Madina Market, or at other markets, have been treated with chemicals.

Investigations and any necessary laboratory tests are expected to provide further clarity on the substances allegedly being used and whether they pose any risk to consumers.

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