Ahafo NDC Vice Chairman pays nomination fees for 168 constituency executives ahead of 2026 internal reorganisation

Following the launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) internal reorganisation months ago, the party’s Ahafo Regional Vice Chairman, Joseph Balado, has fully funded the nomination filing fees for all 168 constituency executives across the region.

The intervention directly supports 28 executive positions in each of Ahafo’s six constituencies as the party prepares to open constituency-level nominations on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Addressing the press on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Goaso to launch the initiative, he noted that the gesture serves as a direct reward for the sacrifices of grassroots party executives who campaigned to secure victory for the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

In that presidential contest, NDC candidate John Dramani Mahama won the Ahafo Region with 130,106 votes (52.54%), defeating the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Mahamudu Bawumia, who polled 113,851 votes (45.98%).

Mr. Balado emphasised that these grassroots leaders worked tirelessly to defend the party in remote areas without receiving political appointments or formal job opportunities.

“Covering their re-election filing costs ensures that loyalty and hard work are recognised without placing financial strain on unpaid officers,” he stressed.

The financial package is also a strategic move to build momentum toward winning all six parliamentary seats in the region. The NDC currently holds five seats in Ahafo and aims to retain them while unseating the opposition NPP in the Tano North constituency.

Under the sponsored setup, Mr Balado emphasised, executives only need to collect, endorse, and submit their forms at zero personal expense.

As the NDC executes its constitutional mandate to renew leadership and deepen internal democracy, Mr. Balado urged party members at all levels to remain dedicated.

He stressed that selfless service to the NDC will always attract support from party leadership as the internal elections progress nationwide.

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