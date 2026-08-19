Black Stars defender Abdul Mumin joins Girona FC

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La Liga 2 side Girona Football Club have announced the signing of Ghanaian centre-back Abdul Mumin.
Mumin joins the club as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Rayo Vallecano and signs a deal with Girona for the next three years.
The central defender's contract will see him stay with the club until 2029, with his arrival expected to add depth to the Spanish side's defensive unit for the 2026/27 season.
The former Right to Dream Academy graduate spent much of his European football career at Denmark's FC Nordsjaelland and Portugal's Vitória Guimarães before arriving in LaLiga in the summer of 2022 to join Rayo Vallecano.
In Vallecas, Mumin gained experience at the highest level of Spanish football and played more than 60 official matches with the Madrid-based team. He struggled last season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.
Mumin has also been a full international with Ghana. He made his debut with the national team in June 2024 and was part of the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup.
With this signing, Girona strengthens a position that has undergone several changes this summer and adds a player with La Liga experience, physical ability, and the potential to establish himself as an important part of the red-and-white defence.
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